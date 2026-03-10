Rob Stabler
BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
Rob Stabler ist Senior Client Portfolio Manager im Global Equities Team in Henley und für die Entwicklung und Kommunikation der Investment Insights des Teams verantwortlich. Er vertritt das Team über verschiedene Kanäle und Regionen gegenüber Kunden, Beratern und potenziellen Kunden.
Rob Stabler begann seine Karriere im Finanzdienstleistungssektor im Jahr 2000 und kam 2002 zu Invesco. Er arbeitete elf Jahre lang als Regional Sales Manager im britischen Vertriebsteam, wo er Beziehungen zu verschiedenen Kunden aufbaute und pflegte. Dem Global Equities Team in Henley trat er im Juli 2013 bei.
Rob Stabler hat einen BA-Abschluss in Politik- und Wirtschaftswissenschaften von der Newcastle University und hält das Investment Management Certificate der CFA Society of the UK.
Rob is a product director for the Henley-based Global Equities team, responsible for developing and delivering the team’s investment message. He acts as the team’s representative to clients, consultants and prospects across channels and geographies.
Rob began his career in financial services in 2000 and joined Invesco in 2002. He spent 11 years working as a regional sales manager within the UK sales team, where he developed and maintained relationships across a range of clients. Rob joined the Henley-based Global Equities team in July 2013.
Rob holds a BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK
Jobtitel: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
Für Invesco tätig: 23 Jahre
Erfahrung: 25 Jahre
Standort: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities
Job title: Product Director
In group: 22 Years
Experience: 24 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities