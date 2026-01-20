Análisis

Unlocking European upper middle market opportunities

20 de enero de 2026
Michael Craig
Head of European Senior Loans / Senior Portfolio Manager
Principales conclusiones

Flexibility is essential

Upper middle market borrowers increasingly toggle between direct lending and syndicated loans, making a combined approach critical for consistent deployment and optimal returns.

Attractive risk-return profile

Senior secured floating-rate loans to European upper middle market companies offer enhanced yield and stability compared to lower middle market exposure.

Evolving market dynamics

Regulatory changes and shifting borrower preferences are blurring the lines between direct lending and syndicated markets, creating opportunities for strategies that adapt across deal types.

Over the past two decades, private credit has evolved into a cornerstone of institutional portfolios, filling the gap left by traditional banks in corporate lending. Within Europe, one segment stands out for its resilience and potential: the upper middle market—companies with €50 million or more in EBITDA. These businesses typically offer robust balance sheets, stable cash flows, and attractive risk-return profiles, making them a compelling focus for investors seeking consistent income, asset stability and diversification. Explore the full white paper here: “The case for the European upper middle market.

Why the upper middle market matters

Historically, private credit bifurcated into two channels: syndicated loans (bank-arranged and broadly distributed) and direct lending (originated by non-bank lenders). While syndicated loans provide liquidity and scale, direct lending offers a spread premium in exchange for illiquidity. Today, these distinctions are blurring. Upper middle market borrowers increasingly toggle between both financing options, driven by market conditions and pricing dynamics. For investors, this means flexibility is key.

A strategic synergy

Invesco believes that combining exposure to direct lending and syndicated loans within a single strategy delivers the best of both worlds:

  • Direct lending: Enhanced yield through an illiquidity premium of 100–300 bps.
  • Syndicated loans: Consistent deployment and secondary market liquidity.

This integrated approach ensures portfolios remain fully invested while capturing attractive spreads from high-quality European borrowers.

Market dynamics and opportunity

Regulatory changes post-Global Financial Crisis constrained bank lending, creating space for private credit to thrive. As dry powder in direct lending grew, larger companies—once the domain of syndicated markets—entered the direct lending space. Today, upper middle market borrowers evaluate both options, shifting based on market conditions and their specific financing needs. For example, when syndicated loan issuance weakens and spreads widen, direct lending activity surges; conversely, tighter loan markets attract borrowers back to syndicated deals.

Growth of Upper Middle Market Deals

European upper middle market deals, by count

Sources: PitchBook | LCD. Data through October 31, 2025. Analysis based on transactions covered by LCD News; share calculated based on deals where size information is disclosed.

Portfolio benefits

Allocating to European private credit offers a compelling set of advantages for institutional investors seeking diversification and resilience in today’s market:

  • Enhanced yield vs. traditional fixed income. Private credit strategies targeting the upper middle market can deliver higher income through senior secured floating-rate loans, often with an illiquidity premium compared to public credit instruments.
  • Lower correlation to public markets. These loans are privately negotiated and less influenced by daily market volatility, providing a stabilizing effect within broader portfolios—especially during periods of equity or bond market stress.
  • Diversification across sectors and geographies. Exposure to large, well-capitalized European companies spans multiple industries and regions, reducing concentration risk and adding a layer of global diversification.

For investors seeking evergreen solutions, strategies focused on the upper middle market can offer consistent deployment without capital calls, access to high-quality borrowers, and floating-rate structures that help mitigate interest rate risk. This combination can deliver high income with stability, making it an attractive complement to traditional fixed income allocations.

To learn more, read the full white paper: “The case for the European upper middle market.”

