Ota yhteyttä

Nordics Distribution Team

Client Service

Media contact

Vieraile toimistolla

Invesco Stockholm office

Ota yhteyttä Invesco Finlandiin

Invesco Asset Management S.A.

Kungsgatan 9 (Convendum)

Box 3359

103 18 Stockholm, Sweden

 

Puh.: +46 (0)70 4868088

Sähköposti: invesconordicscrm@invesco.com

Valituksen hallinto politiikkamme

* Puhelut voidaan nauhoittaa