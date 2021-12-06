Real estate outlook

Investor demand

In the first half of 2021 European real estate transaction volumes were lower than a year earlier, according to data from Real Capital Analytics (Figure 2). Commercial real estate assets were 11% lower year-on-year, while the overall figure was boosted by a 25% increase in development sites.

There was clear variation by sector, with significant investor demand for logistics. This saw volumes fall just shy of the long-term average for full year volumes. Meanwhile, office and retail transaction volumes remain down, both year-on-year and relative to long-term averages. Interestingly, hotel transactions recovered over the first half of 2021, albeit against a weak comparator from 2020.

Of the major geographical markets, the UK rebounded 32% during the first six months. Meanwhile, Germany and France saw volumes decline – largely as a result of limited product being brought to market.

Looking into 2022, we believe that investors will focus on the following areas:

1. Quality, income and security.

2. Opportunities to reposition assets for the post-COVID recovery.