This website is intended for Hospital Authority members only. Non-Hospital Authority members are responsible for observing all applicable laws and regulations of their relevant jurisdictions before accessing the information contained herein. While this website provides information on Invesco products, such information should not be regarded as an offer or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of such investments.

Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should refer to the relevant MPF scheme brochure/ prospectus for further details including the risk factors and are advised to obtain independent professional advice where appropriate.

Other Important Legal Information (Including Personal Data, Copyright and Other Notices)