Our assessment of opportunity focuses on a company’s valuation. Every stock has to have a compelling valuation case before being included in the portfolio. We look at valuation through four lenses:

Valuation relative to history.

Valuation relative to peers, both domestic and international.

Intrinsic valuation (determined by looking at metrics like discounted cash flow, price to earnings ratio, price to book ratio, return on equity and dividend yield).

Special situations (i.e. when a special circumstance or opportunity causes us to believe that there is further embedded value).

Access the Invesco UK Opportunities Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.