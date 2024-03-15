Emily Roberts

Emily is a deputy fund manager for the Henley-based Global Equities team, managing portfolios in the global equity core strategy with Andrew Hall.

Emily started her career at Deutsche Bank in 2011, where she worked in a number of roles within the Equities division. This included time as an equity research analyst within the European Business Services team, before moving on to become the equity specialist salesperson for the consumer sector. Emily joined Invesco in May 2020 as a senior analyst in the Henley-based Global Equities team, before taking on fund management responsibilities in July 2023.

Emily holds a degree in Experimental Psychology (first class) from the University of Oxford and is a CFA Charterholder.