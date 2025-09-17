Consultants

Retirement isn’t what it used to be. The shift from Defined Benefit (DB) to Defined Contribution (DC) schemes and new pension freedoms are reshaping how millions fund their retirement.
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With access to an extensive range of investment capabilities and outcome-orientated solutions, we seek to provide the strategies, service and insights to meet the wide-ranging needs of DB and DC retirement schemes.
Managed by Invesco worldwide.1
Alongside our highlighted strategies, we offer pension schemes extensive expertise across asset class and investment style in fixed income, liquidity, ETFs, multi asset, real estate and solutions.
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