Clients Consultants

While the investment and regulatory landscape has changed greatly in recent years, client demand for informed, actionable advice remains constant.
Consultants

Greater possibilities together

With access to an extensive range of investment capabilities and outcome-orientated solutions, we seek to provide the strategies, service and insights to meet the wide-ranging needs of DB and DC retirement schemes.

CONSULTANT FOCUSED

Open and responsive approach recognising shared client objectives

£1,199 BILLION

Managed by Invesco worldwide.1

GLOBAL RESOURCES

Accessed through our UK specialists

UK Retirement Study

Our capabilities

Consultant insights

Featured analysis

Meet the team

Our team work closely with our consultant partners to better understand the evolving needs of advised pension funds. To discuss Invesco’s capabilities or learn more about our latest research, please contact one of the team:
  • Sachin Bhatia

    Sachin Bhatia

    Head of UK Institutional & EMEA Consultant Relations

    CFA Charterholder
  • Ashar Muhammad

    Ashar Muhammad

    Head of Consultant Relations: UK and Alternatives

  • Reemal Patel

    Reemal Patel

    Consultant Relations Associate

  • Julian Keuerleber

    Julian Keuerleber

    Associate Director

  • Footnotes

    Source: Invesco, as at 31 March 2023.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.