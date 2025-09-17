Change: Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

The Board have announced a change in management arrangement for this company. Please visit https://www.artemisfunds.com/ for further information.

Restructured: Invesco Select Trust plc

Following shareholder approval (April 2024), Invesco Select Trust plc has been restructured to become a global equity income investment trust. Launched in May 2024, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (ticker: IGET) is managed by Stephen Anness. Read more about Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc.