Investment trusts with Invesco

Why invest with us? We’re completely focused on finding investment opportunities for you that others have missed. We do this through meticulous research backed by decades of experience.
Our solutions
Investment Trusts

£1.4bn+

in assets under management (the amount of money we manage on behalf of our investors)*

33 years

of providing a specialist full service offering to investment companies

22 years

of experience across our specialist investment trust portfolio managers

Our solutions

We offer three investment trusts across a large and diverse range of strategies. Whichever one is right for you, each one has the same commitment to investment excellence at its heart.

Corporate changes

Change: Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

The Board have announced a change in management arrangement for this company. Please visit https://www.artemisfunds.com/ for further information.

Restructured: Invesco Select Trust plc

Following shareholder approval (April 2024), Invesco Select Trust plc has been restructured to become a global equity income investment trust. Launched in May 2024, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (ticker: IGET) is managed by Stephen Anness.  Read more about Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc.

 

FAQs

For more information and a comprehensive glossary of terms, please see the Annual Financial Report on each trust’s webpage. If you’d like to know more about investment trusts, theaic.co.uk is a great source of help and advice.

Investment trusts are a type of fund that lets you invest in different asset classes, regions and sectors. They run as public limited companies and are listed on the London Stock Exchange. This means investment trusts are companies investing in other companies with the aim of making money for their investors, or shareholders.

Find out more

The main differences between Investment Trusts and ICVCs are:

  • Investment Trusts are bought and sold directly on the London Stock Exchange via a stockbroker
  • Investment Trusts have a limited number of shares in issue (closed-ended)
  • Investment Trusts can borrow money to invest - known as gearing or leverage
  • Investment Trusts have an independent Board of Directors
  • The share price of Investment Trusts do not necessarily reflect the net asset value of the company
  • Investment Trusts can retain up to 15% of their yearly income

We’ve written a more detailed explainer if you would like to find out more

Net Asset Value (NAV) is the underlying value (per share) of the investments owned by the investment trust.  

The NAV is different to the share price. The share price is the value of the share at a given moment. It is determined by the balance between supply and demand.

 

Gearing (or leverage) is the process where investment trusts borrow money long-term in order to increase the amount of funds working for the benefit of shareholders.

Gearing increases the volatility of the portfolio and therefore the rise or fall in the value of net assets attributable to shareholders will be magnified.

Discounts and premiums typically depend on how much the shares of the Investment Trust are in demand:

If the demand for shares in an Investment Trust company is high, the share price can exceed the NAV per share. The trust is therefore trading at a ‘premium’.

If the demand for shares in an Investment Trust company is low, the share price drops lower than the NAV per share. The trust is therefore trading at a discount.


Find out more

It is possible to invest in an investment trust either directly through a financial adviser, stockbroker or bank or through an execution-only platform.

We have compiled a list of execution-only platforms 

Discover more from Invesco

  • Footnotes

    *Assets under management as at 14 February 2025.
     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise. The product uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc invests in smaller companies which may result in a higher level of risk than a product that invests in larger companies. Securities of smaller companies may be subject to abrupt price movements and may be less liquid, which may mean they are not easy to buy or sell. The product uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a significant proportion of high-yielding bonds, which are of lower credit quality and may result in large fluctuations in the NAV of the product. The product may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall. The product uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.

    The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall. The Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise.
     

    Important information

    Current tax levels and reliefs may change. Depending on individual circumstances, this may affect investment returns.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available on the website.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report.

    EMEA4513628/2025