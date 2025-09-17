Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
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in assets under management (the amount of money we manage on behalf of our investors)*
of providing a specialist full service offering to investment companies
of experience across our specialist investment trust portfolio managers
We offer three investment trusts across a large and diverse range of strategies. Whichever one is right for you, each one has the same commitment to investment excellence at its heart.
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The Board have announced a change in management arrangement for this company. Please visit https://www.artemisfunds.com/ for further information.
Following shareholder approval (April 2024), Invesco Select Trust plc has been restructured to become a global equity income investment trust. Launched in May 2024, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (ticker: IGET) is managed by Stephen Anness. Read more about Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc.
For more information and a comprehensive glossary of terms, please see the Annual Financial Report on each trust’s webpage. If you’d like to know more about investment trusts, theaic.co.uk is a great source of help and advice.
Investment trusts are a type of fund that lets you invest in different asset classes, regions and sectors. They run as public limited companies and are listed on the London Stock Exchange. This means investment trusts are companies investing in other companies with the aim of making money for their investors, or shareholders.
The main differences between Investment Trusts and ICVCs are:
We’ve written a more detailed explainer if you would like to find out more
Net Asset Value (NAV) is the underlying value (per share) of the investments owned by the investment trust.
The NAV is different to the share price. The share price is the value of the share at a given moment. It is determined by the balance between supply and demand.
Gearing (or leverage) is the process where investment trusts borrow money long-term in order to increase the amount of funds working for the benefit of shareholders.
Gearing increases the volatility of the portfolio and therefore the rise or fall in the value of net assets attributable to shareholders will be magnified.
Discounts and premiums typically depend on how much the shares of the Investment Trust are in demand:
If the demand for shares in an Investment Trust company is high, the share price can exceed the NAV per share. The trust is therefore trading at a ‘premium’.
If the demand for shares in an Investment Trust company is low, the share price drops lower than the NAV per share. The trust is therefore trading at a discount.
It is possible to invest in an investment trust either directly through a financial adviser, stockbroker or bank or through an execution-only platform.
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