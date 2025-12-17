Fixed income

Obligaties opkomende markten

Ons Emerging Markets Debt-team biedt uitgebreide dekking voor zowel opkomende markten (EM) in harde als lokale valuta's, met expertise in het beheer van zowel specifieke strategieën als multi-activaoplossingen voor krediet, rentevoeten en vreemde valuta's van opkomende markten, en biedt klanten een volledig geïntegreerd en veelzijdig beleggingsplatform. Onze strategieën worden verankerd door ons macro-economische kader, waarbij we gebruikmaken van ons wereldwijde EM-platform om een onderling verbonden wereldwijd perspectief te bieden.

Bovenaanzicht van een vrachtschip in een dok

USD 6 mld In assets managed

Het team beheert meer dan 6 miljard USD via zijn platform en biedt een divers aanbod aan producten, waaronder strategieën in lokale valuta, harde valuta en gemengde valuta binnen opkomende markten. 

25+ jaar Experience

Wij beheren al meer dan 25 jaar obligatieportefeuilles in opkomende markten.

90+ landen Countries

We beleggen in meer dan 90 landen en integreren ESG in de beleggingsprocessen van elk van onze strategieën.

Versatile strategies in emerging markets debt

Our EM Debt team offers full-spectrum coverage across hard and local currency markets. We combine macro insights with local expertise to deliver integrated strategies across EM credit, rates, and FX. With a collaborative, research-driven approach, we help clients diversify, manage risk, and tap into yield potential in today’s evolving global landscape.

  • Comprehensive coverage: We offer full-spectrum access to EM debt - hard and local currency - across credit, rates, and FX, backed by deep expertise and flexible strategies.
  • Integrated insights: Our global EM platform blends macro and country-level views, combining top-down and bottom-up analysis to help manage risk and uncover opportunity.
  • Collaborative approach: We connect teams across Invesco Fixed Income to deliver a unified perspective, integrating global insights with local expertise for smarter decisions.

Uitgelichte fondsen

Sicav
Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Vertaling

Sicav
Invesco Emerging Market Flexible Bond Fund

Vertaling

Sicav
Invesco Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Vertaling

Sicav
Invesco Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund

Vertaling

Frequently asked questions

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency.

Emerging market (EM) debt has delivered strong performance in 2025, demonstrating resilience throughout the global monetary policy cycle, despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty. Policy uncertainty and slowing US economic growth have challenged the narrative of US exceptionalism, contributing to a softening US dollar and creating a more favorable backdrop for EM debt, in our view. Looking ahead, we remain constructive on EM assets, supported by generally attractive valuations and compelling alpha opportunities across EM interest rates and foreign currency.

Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by EM sovereigns or corporates in a foreign currency – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or Euro. Many low income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incented to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or Euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.

You can invest in emerging market debt by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs. 

The integration of ESG into investment practice is rapidly evolving for fixed income investors. There is growing regulatory interest and market demand for sustainable investments. In addition to a growing preference for some investors.

The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and forex (FX).

  • Beleggingsrisico’s

    Voor volledige informatie over de risico’s, raadpleeg de juridische documenten

    De waarde van beleggingen en eventuele inkomsten zullen fluctueren (dit kan deels het gevolg zijn van wisselkoersschommelingen) en het is mogelijk dat beleggers niet het volledige belegde bedrag terugkrijgen. Schuldinstrumenten zijn blootgesteld aan het kredietrisico, dus de mate waarin de kredietnemer de rente en het kapitaal op de aflossingsdatum zal kunnen terugbetalen. Rentewijzigingen doen de waarde van het fonds fluctueren. Het fonds maakt voor beleggingsdoeleinden gebruik van derivaten (complexe instrumenten), wat kan leiden tot een aanzienlijke hefboom voor het fonds en grote schommelingen in de waarde van het fonds. Aangezien het fonds voor een groot deel belegt in minder ontwikkelde landen, moet u aanzienlijk grote schommelingen in de waarde van het fonds kunnen aanvaarden. Het fonds kan beleggen in bepaalde effecten die genoteerd staan in China, wat aanzienlijke reglementaire beperkingen met zich kan meebrengen die een invloed kunnen hebben op de liquiditeit en/of het beleggingsrendement van het fonds. Beleggingen in schuldinstrumenten met een lagere kredietkwaliteit kunnen tot grote schommelingen in de waarde van het fonds leiden. Het fonds kan beleggen in noodlijdende effecten met een aanzienlijk risico van kapitaalverlies.

    Belangrijke informatie

    Gegevens per 30 juni 2025, juni tenzij anders vermeld. Het is niet bedoeld als aanbeveling om een ​​bepaalde activaklasse, effect of strategie te kopen of verkopen. De wettelijke vereisten die onpartijdigheid van beleggings-/beleggingsstrategie-aanbevelingen vereisen, zijn daarom niet van toepassing. Hetzelfde geldt voor verboden op handel vóór publicatie.

    Wanneer individuen of het bedrijf meningen hebben geuit, zijn deze gebaseerd op de huidige marktomstandigheden, kunnen ze verschillen van die van andere beleggingsprofessionals en kunnen ze zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving worden gewijzigd.

    Voor informatie over onze fondsen en de relevante risico's kunt u de documenten met essentiële informatie/essentiële beleggersinformatie (lokale talen) en het prospectus (Engels, Frans, Duits, Spaans, Italiaans) en de financiële rapporten raadplegen, beschikbaar op www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. De beheermaatschappij kan de marketingafspraken beëindigen. Niet alle aandelenklassen van dit fonds zijn mogelijk in alle rechtsgebieden openbaar te koop en niet alle aandelenklassen zijn gelijk en noodzakelijkerwijs niet geschikt voor elke belegger. De investering betreft de aankoop van participaties in een actief beheerd fonds en niet in een specifieke onderliggende activa.

    Bij elke beleggingsbeslissing moet rekening worden gehouden met alle kenmerken van het fonds zoals beschreven in de juridische documenten. Informatie over duurzaamheidsaspecten vindt u op www.invescomanagementcompany.lu.

    EMEA4731457