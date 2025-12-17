Obligaties opkomende markten

Fixed income oplossingen
Ontdek de diverse vastrentende strategieën van Invesco, die wereldwijde expertise en innovatieve oplossingen combineren om aan uw beleggingsbehoeften te voldoen.
Het team beheert meer dan 6 miljard USD via zijn platform en biedt een divers aanbod aan producten, waaronder strategieën in lokale valuta, harde valuta en gemengde valuta binnen opkomende markten.
Wij beheren al meer dan 25 jaar obligatieportefeuilles in opkomende markten.
We beleggen in meer dan 90 landen en integreren ESG in de beleggingsprocessen van elk van onze strategieën.
Our EM Debt team offers full-spectrum coverage across hard and local currency markets. We combine macro insights with local expertise to deliver integrated strategies across EM credit, rates, and FX. With a collaborative, research-driven approach, we help clients diversify, manage risk, and tap into yield potential in today’s evolving global landscape.
Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency.
Emerging market (EM) debt has delivered strong performance in 2025, demonstrating resilience throughout the global monetary policy cycle, despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty. Policy uncertainty and slowing US economic growth have challenged the narrative of US exceptionalism, contributing to a softening US dollar and creating a more favorable backdrop for EM debt, in our view. Looking ahead, we remain constructive on EM assets, supported by generally attractive valuations and compelling alpha opportunities across EM interest rates and foreign currency.
Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by EM sovereigns or corporates in a foreign currency – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or Euro. Many low income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incented to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or Euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.
You can invest in emerging market debt by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
The integration of ESG into investment practice is rapidly evolving for fixed income investors. There is growing regulatory interest and market demand for sustainable investments. In addition to a growing preference for some investors.
The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and forex (FX).
