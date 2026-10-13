James Rutland

GPR,Aandelen INVPAAD
Invesco Pan European Focus Equity Fund
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Fund Manager
BSc in Economics, CFA Charterholder
James is a fund manager for the UK & European Equities team, managing multiple portfolios across the team’s Europe ex UK and Pan European Equities strategies.
He began his investment career in 2008 at Evercore Partners before joining Goldman Sachs as a Research Analyst within the European Industrials team in 2010. In November 2014, James joined Schroders as an Analyst in the European Business Cycle Team before becoming a Fund Manager in 2016. James joined Invesco in June 2020 as a fund manager in the European Equities team.
James holds a BSc in Economics from University College London and is a CFA Charter holder.
Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 4 Years
Experience: 17 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: UK & European Equities team
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