Rob Stabler
BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
Als Senior Client Portfolio Manager voor het Global Equities-team in Henley is Rob verantwoordelijk voor het ontwikkelen en uitdragen van de beleggingsboodschap van het team. Hij vertegenwoordigt het team bij klanten, consultants en prospects voor verschillende kanalen en geografische gebieden.
In 2000 begon Rob zijn carrière in de financiële dienstverlening en in 2002 trad hij in dienst bij Invesco. Hij werkte 11 jaar lang als regionale verkoopmanager bij het Britse Sales-team, waar hij relaties ontwikkelde en onderhield met een brede waaier van klanten. In juli 2013 maakte Rob de overstap naar het Global Equity-team in Henley.
Rob behaalde een BA in politiek & economie aan de Universiteit van Newcastle. Hij heeft ook een Investment Management Certificate van de Britse CFA Society.
Rob is a product director for the Henley-based Global Equities team, responsible for developing and delivering the team’s investment message. He acts as the team’s representative to clients, consultants and prospects across channels and geographies.
Rob began his career in financial services in 2000 and joined Invesco in 2002. He spent 11 years working as a regional sales manager within the UK sales team, where he developed and maintained relationships across a range of clients. Rob joined the Henley-based Global Equities team in July 2013.
Rob holds a BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK
Functie: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
In de groep sinds: 23 jaar
Ervaring: 25 jaar
Locatie: Henley-On-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities
Job title: Product Director
In group: 22 Years
Experience: 24 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities