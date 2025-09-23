Important Notice: MPF Scheme Transitioned to eMPF Platform & Change of Scheme Administration and Member Servicing Platforms for HAPFS

MPF Scheme Transitioned to eMPF Platform – New Arrangements in Effect

Starting today, Invesco will no longer maintain the existing MPF member webpage. Members can access the MPF value-added services in the BCT new MPF Member Corner, such as the AI advisor MARIO and the MPF Health Check Report, simply by verifying their identity through the bct+ mobile app. Download bct+: https://bit.ly/4jiyfOQ

BCT Strategic MPF Scheme (the “Scheme”) has been onboarded to the eMPF Platform on 3 July 2025. While Bank of Consortium Trust Company Limited (BCT) remains the trustee of the Scheme, eMPF Platform Company Limited will utilize the eMPF Platform to perform the administration of the Scheme, provide scheme administration services to you and handle your service instructions. From then on, you can manage your MPF on the eMPF Platform and should no longer submit service instructions to BCT. eMPF Platform: https://www.empf.org.hk/

You can visit the BCT website to read the latest information about MPF. https://www.bcthk.com/hk-ha/en/welcome

Important Notice: Change of Scheme Administration and Member Servicing Platforms for HAPFS

Effective 29 May 2025, HSBC has become the new service provider for the Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HAPFS), offering a one-stop solution for members—from enrolment to daily servicing. As part of this transition, there are updates to how members can access support services: