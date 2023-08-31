AI-related stocks are not alone in setting records. With global air and ocean temperatures hitting record highs in July, the UN Secretary General said "...the era of global boiling has arrived". Is he right?

An update of Jackson’s temperature change model suggest that global average temperatures could rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The bad news is that this is likely to be accompanied by more volatile weather patterns (and damage), along with rising sea levels, less reliable food production, greater scarcity of water and mass migration flows. This will need a lot of adaptation spending (engineering and infrastructure work)

The good news is that climate change is likely caused by human activity, suggesting that we can do something to limit its extent. This will require large investments in carbon-reducing and carbon-removing technology, as seen recently in the US. Much more is going to be needed, which will boost economic activity over the coming decades.

So, while we may not be boiling it’s likely we’re at least simmering.

All data as of 25 August 2023