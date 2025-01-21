Welcome to Invesco

Announcing April 30, 2025 assets under management

We have reported preliminary month-end AUM of $1,840.0 billion, a decrease of 0.3% versus previous month-end.

First quarter 2025 results

Our latest results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are now available

Investor relations resources

Events

Stay updated on Invesco's investor events, earnings releases, and financial performance insights.

Earnings releases

Access Invesco's earnings releases for comprehensive details on financial performance and strategic insights.

Annual reports

Access Invesco's annual reports and proxy statements for detailed financial performance and strategic insights.

SEC filings

Read reports, proxy statements, and other information that Invesco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Credit ratings

Review Invesco's credit ratings, outlook from top agencies, and assessments of financial stability and public debt.

AUM releases

Access Invesco's latest AUM releases for detailed insights on assets under management and financial performance.

About Invesco

Who we are
Our company and culture

Founded in 1935, Invesco is an independent investment management firm with an on-the-ground presence in more than 20 countries around the world.

Who we are
Our leadership

Invesco’s Board of Directors oversees the company, supports management in achieving key strategies and objectives, and represents the interests of all shareholders.

News and Insights
CEO insights

Andrew Schlossberg, president and chief executive officer, shares perspectives on global news, industry trends, and company culture.

