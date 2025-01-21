Corporate news
Announcing April 30, 2025 assets under management
We have reported preliminary month-end AUM of $1,840.0 billion, a decrease of 0.3% versus previous month-end.
First quarter 2025 results
Our latest results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are now available
Investor relations resources
Events
Stay updated on Invesco’s investor events, earnings releases, and financial performance insights.
Earnings releases
Access Invesco’s earnings releases for comprehensive details on financial performance and strategic insights.
Annual reports
Access Invesco’s annual reports and proxy statements for detailed financial performance and strategic insights.
SEC filings
Read reports, proxy statements, and other information that Invesco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Credit ratings
Review Invesco’s credit ratings, outlook from top agencies, and assessments of financial stability and public debt.
AUM releases
Access Invesco’s latest AUM releases for detailed insights on assets under management and financial performance.
About Invesco
Who we are
Our company and culture
Founded in 1935, Invesco is an independent investment management firm with an on-the-ground presence in more than 20 countries around the world.
Who we are
Our leadership
Invesco’s Board of Directors oversees the company, supports management in achieving key strategies and objectives, and represents the interests of all shareholders.
News and Insights
CEO insights
Andrew Schlossberg, president and chief executive officer, shares perspectives on global news, industry trends, and company culture.