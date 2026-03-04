Annual reports and proxy statements

|Date
|Report
|3/28/2025
|2025 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2024
|2024 Annual Report (PDF)
|3/28/2024
|2024 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2023
|2023 Annual Report (PDF)
|3/31/2023
|2023 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2022
|2022 Annual Report (PDF)
|04/29/2022
|COVID protocol for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|03/25/2022
|2022 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2021
|2021 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/26/2021
|2021 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|03/26/2021
|2021 Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (PDF)
|12/31/2020
|2020 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/26/2020
|2020 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2019
|2019 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/27/2019
|2019 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2018
|2018 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/27/2018
|2018 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2017
|2017 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/24/2017
|2017 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2016
|2016 Annual Report (PDF)
|03/24/2016
|2016 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2015
|2015 Annual Report (PDF)
|01/01/2015
|2015 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2014
|2014 Annual Report (PDF)
|04/11/2014
|2014 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2013
|2013 Annual Report (PDF)
|12/31/2013
|2013 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2012
|2012 Annual Report (PDF)
|08/03/2012
|2012 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2011
|2011 Annual Report (PDF)
|08/03/2011
|2011 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2010
|2010 Annual Report (PDF)
|08/03/2010
|2010 Proxy Statement (PDF)
|12/31/2009
|2009 Annual Report (PDF)
|08/03/2009
|2009 Proxy Statement (PDF)