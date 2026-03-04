Investor relations

Access Invesco’s annual reports and proxy statements for detailed financial performance and strategic insights.

All reports

Date Report
3/28/2025 2025 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2024 2024 Annual Report (PDF)
3/28/2024 2024 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2023 2023 Annual Report (PDF)
3/31/2023 2023 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2022 2022 Annual Report (PDF)
04/29/2022 COVID protocol for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
03/25/2022 2022 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2021 2021 Annual Report (PDF)
03/26/2021 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF)
03/26/2021 2021 Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (PDF)
12/31/2020 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
03/26/2020 2020 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2019 2019 Annual Report (PDF)
03/27/2019  2019 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2018 2018 Annual Report (PDF)
03/27/2018 2018 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2017 2017 Annual Report (PDF)
03/24/2017 2017 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2016 2016 Annual Report (PDF)
03/24/2016 2016 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2015 2015 Annual Report (PDF)
01/01/2015 2015 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2014 2014 Annual Report (PDF)
04/11/2014 2014 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2013 2013 Annual Report (PDF)
12/31/2013  2013 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2012 2012 Annual Report (PDF)
08/03/2012  2012 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2011  2011 Annual Report (PDF)
08/03/2011 2011 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2010 2010 Annual Report (PDF)
08/03/2010 2010 Proxy Statement (PDF)
12/31/2009 2009 Annual Report (PDF)
08/03/2009 2009 Proxy Statement (PDF)

