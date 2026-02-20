Invesco currently has the following publicly-traded debt instruments outstanding:

3.750% Senior Notes due January 2026

5.375% Senior Notes due November 2043

A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated, and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality.

For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select 'Understanding Ratings' under Rating Resources on the homepage; www.moodys.com and select 'Rating Methodologies' under Research and Ratings on the homepage; www.fitchratings.com and select 'Ratings Definitions' on the homepage.