Agency credit ratings
The credit rating agencies named below have assigned the indicated ratings to our outstanding public debt. We caution investors that a security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities, that it may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organization and that each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.
|Moody's
|Standard & Poor's
|Fitch
|A3 Stable
|BBB+ Stable
|A Stable
|Primary Analyst:
Neal M. Epstein, CFA
Vice President- Senior Credit Officer
|Primary Analyst:
Pablo Mendez
Associate Director, Financial Services Ratings
|Primary Analyst:
Evgeny Konovalov
Director | Financial Institutions
|Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center at 250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
+1 212 553 3799
neal.epstein@moodys.com
|Standard and Poor's
55 Water Street
New York, NY 10041
+1 212-438-0331
pablo.mendez@spglobal.com
|Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
+1 212 612 7839
evgeny.konovalov@fitch.com
Invesco currently has the following publicly-traded debt instruments outstanding:
- 3.750% Senior Notes due January 2026
- 5.375% Senior Notes due November 2043
A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated, and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality.
For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select 'Understanding Ratings' under Rating Resources on the homepage; www.moodys.com and select 'Rating Methodologies' under Research and Ratings on the homepage; www.fitchratings.com and select 'Ratings Definitions' on the homepage.
