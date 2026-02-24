Shareholder services

Stock information

Access information about your account, share balances, lost certificates, and Computershare CIP (“CIP”), a direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment plan.

Contacting your agent

For changes to your account registration, inquiries regarding share balances, lost certificates and account related matters, please contact the following stock transfer, registrar, and dividend disbursing agents:

By Regular Mail:

PO BOX 505000 
Louisville, KY 40233-5000 
USA

 

By Overnight Delivery:

462 South 4th Street Suite 1600 
Louisville, KY 40202 
USA

U.S. Toll Free: 1 -877-254-8578

Outside the U.S.: 1-201-680-6578

U.K. Toll Free: 00-800-2002-1112

Hearing Impaired: 1-800-368-0328

www.computershare.com/investor

Shareholder online inquiries:
https://www-us.computershare.com/investor/Contact

Computershare CIP ("CIP")

Direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment programs

Invesco Ltd., through its transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), offers Direct Stock Purchase and Dividend Reinvestment Programs called the Computershare CIP (“CIP”) for existing holders of Invesco common shares and those wanting to become holders of Invesco common shares.

The CIP is offered and administered solely by Computershare and are not sponsored or administered by Invesco Ltd.

The CIP is a means to directly purchase Invesco common shares and also allows shareholders to elect to reinvest all or a portion of Invesco's quarterly cash dividends in additional Invesco common shares.

Requests for program materials should be directed to our transfer agent, Computershare:

  • *The CIP is offered and administered solely by Computershare and are not sponsored or administered by Invesco Ltd.

    This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

