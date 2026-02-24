Shareholder services

Invesco Ltd., through its transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), offers Direct Stock Purchase and Dividend Reinvestment Programs called the Computershare CIP (“CIP”) for existing holders of Invesco common shares and those wanting to become holders of Invesco common shares.

The CIP is offered and administered solely by Computershare and are not sponsored or administered by Invesco Ltd.

The CIP is a means to directly purchase Invesco common shares and also allows shareholders to elect to reinvest all or a portion of Invesco's quarterly cash dividends in additional Invesco common shares.