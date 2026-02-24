Shareholder services

Contacting your agent
For changes to your account registration, inquiries regarding share balances, lost certificates and account related matters, please contact the following stock transfer, registrar, and dividend disbursing agents:
By Regular Mail:
PO BOX 505000
Louisville, KY 40233-5000
USA
By Overnight Delivery:
462 South 4th Street Suite 1600
Louisville, KY 40202
USA
U.S. Toll Free: 1 -877-254-8578
Outside the U.S.: 1-201-680-6578
U.K. Toll Free: 00-800-2002-1112
Hearing Impaired: 1-800-368-0328
www.computershare.com/investor
Shareholder online inquiries:
https://www-us.computershare.com/investor/Contact
Computershare CIP ("CIP")
Direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment programs
Invesco Ltd., through its transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), offers Direct Stock Purchase and Dividend Reinvestment Programs called the Computershare CIP (“CIP”) for existing holders of Invesco common shares and those wanting to become holders of Invesco common shares.
The CIP is offered and administered solely by Computershare and are not sponsored or administered by Invesco Ltd.
The CIP is a means to directly purchase Invesco common shares and also allows shareholders to elect to reinvest all or a portion of Invesco's quarterly cash dividends in additional Invesco common shares.
