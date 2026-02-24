SEC Filings

Invesco Ltd. is organized under the laws of Bermuda, and our common shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IVZ".

We file reports, proxy statements, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports, proxy statements, and other information can be read and copied at the SEC's public reference room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the public reference room. The SEC maintains an internet site at http://www.sec.gov that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding companies, including Invesco, that file electronically with the SEC.

