Corporate headquarters
Mail: Midtown Union • 1331 Spring Street, NW • Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone (404) 892-0896
Mail: Midtown Union • 1331 Spring Street, NW • Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone (404) 892-0896
To request employment verification, please
email: payroll.atl@invesco.com
Email: ir@invesco.com
For Invesco fund/ETF/product queries, see Invesco US, Invesco Canada, Invesco EMEA, Invesco Asia Pac, Invesco Mutual Fund India, or Invesco Mortgage Capital, as applicable.
To report violations or concerns related to questionable accounting matters, internal accounting controls, auditing matters, breaches of fiduciary duty, or violations of U.S. or foreign securities laws or rules (collectively, "Accounting Matters"), please click here: Invesco Whistleblower Hotline.
Mail: The Global Privacy Office • Perpetual Park • Henley-On-Thames • RG9 1HH UK
Email: emea.privacy@invesco.com
Your questions, comments, and feedback are important to us. For account information and assistance, please visit 'Contact Us' on your regional site. For any other inquiries, please use the form below. We look forward to hearing from you.
Calls within United States: (800) 959-4246
Calls outside of United States: (713) 626-1919
Hours of service: 7am to 6pm CST, Monday – Friday
Hours of service are subject to change due to NYSE holidays or early market closings.
(Forward account administration/trade instructions to)
Invesco Canada c/o IFDS • 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1 • Toronto, ON M5C 3G9 Canada
Fax: (800) 631-7008
English: 1.800.874.6275
Hours of service: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday
General inquiry email: inquiriescanada@invesco.com
Hours of service are subject to change due to holidays or early market closings.
Français: 1.800.200.5376
Heures d’ouverture: De 9 h 00 à 17 h 00 HE, du lundi au vendredi
Courriel pour questions d'ordre général: reactionscanada@invesco.com
Les heures d’ouverture sont susceptibles d’être modifieés en raison des jours fériés ou de la fermeture anticipée des marchés.
16 York Street, Suite 1200 • Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E6 Canada
Website: www.invesco.com/ca/en
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Midtown Union • 1331 Spring Street N.W. Suite 2500 • Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 439-3323
Email: contactus@invescomortgagecapital.com
Website: http://invescomortgagecapital.com
At Invesco, we want to make sure you have access to the right information, including regional products, tools and insights. Explore our investment capabilities, vehicles and other content by selecting the appropriate region and role.
NA4207871