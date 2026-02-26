Invesco corporate

Contact Invesco for inquiries, feedback, and support. Find phone numbers, email addresses, and office locations for our global teams.

General inquiries

For account information and assistance, please visit 'Contact Us' on your regional site. For any other inquiries, please use the form below.

Invesco US Funds and ETFs

Invesco Canada Funds

  • Client Services/Administration

    (Forward account administration/trade instructions to)
    Invesco Canada c/o IFDS • 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1 • Toronto, ON M5C 3G9 Canada
    Fax: (800) 631-7008

  • Client Relations

    English: 1.800.874.6275
    Hours of service: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday
    General inquiry email: inquiriescanada@invesco.com

    Hours of service are subject to change due to holidays or early market closings.

    Français: 1.800.200.5376
    Heures d’ouverture: De 9 h 00 à 17 h 00 HE, du lundi au vendredi
    Courriel pour questions d'ordre général: reactionscanada@invesco.com

    Les heures d’ouverture sont susceptibles d’être modifieés en raison des jours fériés ou de la fermeture anticipée des marchés.

  • Head Office

    16 York Street, Suite 1200 • Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E6 Canada
    Website: www.invesco.com/ca/en

Invesco EMEA Funds

Invesco Asia Pacific Funds

Invesco Mortgage Capital

