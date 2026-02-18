Our commitments Governance within Invesco Ltd.
At Invesco, integrity and responsibility are core principles. We ensure ethical conduct, risk management, and strong corporate governance through comprehensive principles, adherence to laws and regulations, and robust data security policies.
Our Board of Directors seeks to maintain the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the stewardship of the Company's affairs and recognizes that proper and effective corporate governance is important to shareholders and other stakeholders. Below are links to corporate governance documents, including our guidelines, charters for our board committees, and codes of conduct.
Communciations with the chairman and non-management directors
Any interested party may communicate with the chair of our board or with our non-management directors as a group at the following addresses:
Email: Company.secretary@invesco.com
US Mail:
Invesco Ltd.
1331 Spring Street, N.W.
Suite 2500
Atlanta, Georgia, 30309
Attn: Office of the Company Secretary
Communications will be distributed to the board, or to any of the board's committees or individual directors as appropriate, depending on the facts and circumstances of the communication. In that regard, the Invesco board does not receive certain items that are unrelated to the duties and responsibilities of the board.
Executive sessions of non-management directors
It is our board's policy to have a separate meeting time for the independent directors at least annually in connection with a regularly-scheduled board meeting. The chair of the board presides at these meetings of non-management directors, and if the chair is not able to attend, he or she designates another independent director to assume such duties.
Political activities
As a global investment firm dedicated to creating greater possibilities for our clients, we believe it is important to be an active participant in the political process with the objective of promoting and protecting the economic future of the company, our clients and stockholders. Learn more in our US Policy Statement on Political Activities.
Our products and services
