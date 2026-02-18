Corporate governance

Communciations with the chairman and non-management directors

Any interested party may communicate with the chair of our board or with our non-management directors as a group at the following addresses:

Email: Company.secretary@invesco.com

US Mail:

Invesco Ltd.

1331 Spring Street, N.W.

Suite 2500

Atlanta, Georgia, 30309

Attn: Office of the Company Secretary

Communications will be distributed to the board, or to any of the board's committees or individual directors as appropriate, depending on the facts and circumstances of the communication. In that regard, the Invesco board does not receive certain items that are unrelated to the duties and responsibilities of the board.