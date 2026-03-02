Investment Stewardship

Engaging with investment companies is integral to many of our investment processes, helping us reduce risks, enhance returns and deliver better outcomes for clients. Our approach to active engagement is led by our investment teams who determine when engagement is warranted to drive long term value creation or risk mitigation for client assets.

Investment teams may engage with investee companies in constructive dialogue to understand matters such as business strategy, capital allocation, governance matters, and other performance and risk issues that may be deemed relevant by the investment team to achieve client or product objectives. For issuers that have financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) risks, or for clients or products that have ESG objectives, engagements may include dialogue on relevant ESG matters.

For corporate engagement inquiries, please contact us here.