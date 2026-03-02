Investment Stewardship

Why partner with us Our approach
Invesco is committed to being a responsible steward of our clients’ assets. Our commitment to stewardship forms the foundation for our efforts to create long term value and mitigate risks for our clients’ investments. Our investment teams adopt and implement investment principles and practices that align with client and product needs and objectives. We do not apply a single, top-down, firm-wide investing policy or process. Instead, our investment teams implement policies or processes tailored to their asset classes, investment styles, and client objectives.
Engagement
Engaging with investment companies is integral to many of our investment processes, helping us reduce risks, enhance returns and deliver better outcomes for clients. Our approach to active engagement is led by our investment teams who determine when engagement is warranted to drive long term value creation or risk mitigation for client assets.
Investment teams may engage with investee companies in constructive dialogue to understand matters such as business strategy, capital allocation, governance matters, and other performance and risk issues that may be deemed relevant by the investment team to achieve client or product objectives. For issuers that have financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) risks, or for clients or products that have ESG objectives, engagements may include dialogue on relevant ESG matters.
For corporate engagement inquiries, please contact us here.
Sustainable Investing
Our ambition in sustainable investing is to be the preferred partner for clients seeking Environmental, Social and/or Governance (ESG) capabilities. We offer a range of sustainable investment solutions that help our clients to express their priorities across active, passive, equity, fixed income, real estate, multi-factor, and other exposures. Our investment teams adapt our offerings to meet specific client needs, and our dedicated Global Sustainable Investing Services team provides guidance and support for our work in this area. Our sustainable investing efforts are guided by four principles:
We understand that our clients have different needs and objectives that could be financial, non-financial or a combination of both. Where client objectives include specific environmental, social, or governance related targets, our diverse investment teams define and implement processes aligned towards achieving those outcomes.
Our active investment teams use multi-dimensional analysis to determine which investments align with their clients’ investment objectives. No single characteristic, financial or non-financial, is likely to lead to a security’s inclusion in a portfolio.
We believe that fundamental research, quality data and effective analytical tools are essential for understanding how issuers are exposed to both risks and opportunities. Our proprietary suite of tools are designed to enhance research, portfolio optimization, portfolio reviews, engagement, and proxy voting activities. These are resources that our investment teams can use to focus on relevant material issues that benefit our clients.
We are committed to exercising our stewardship responsibly, by engaging in constructive dialogue and voting in the best interests of our clients. We also engage with regulators and policy makers to address the issues that are impacting our business, clients and the assets we manage.
Proxy Voting and Governance
As an investment adviser, Invesco has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of our clients, and proxy voting is an important tool that enables us to drive shareholder value. Our investment teams determine how to vote proxies in alignment with client and product objectives, and they may engage with issuers as part of the research they conduct in determining voting decisions. For proxy voting inquiries, please contact: proxygovernanceteam@invesco.com
The Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program is designed to offer eligible investors a more direct voice in the proxy voting process and provides investors with the ability to choose from voting policy options that align with their voting preferences for participating funds. Learn more
2024 at a glance
• 12,935 meetings voted
• 9,445 companies voted
• 70 markets voted
• 123,264 proposals voted
• 148,273 ballots voted
• 93.18% of votes submitted with management
Global vote disclosure
• Canada
• Japan
• U.S. N-PX
• UK & Europe
