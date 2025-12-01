No reputable company will ever ask you to confirm personal or account details by sending you an email. If you ever receive an email, appearing to be from Invesco, asking you to do so, please contact us immediately. It can be incredibly difficult to spot a fraudulent email. If you are ever in any doubt as to the authenticity of an email from Invesco, please call us first, before clicking on any links in the email. Common identifiers of suspicious emails:

Phishing emails:

Phishing emails will copy logos and styles in an attempt to appear genuine. The message may urge you to click on a link within the email which will then direct you to a 'spoof' website that looks like a genuine web page. The website may ask you to enter security details such as account numbers, usernames and passwords. By doing so you may give the fraudsters access to your accounts. If you log in to a website that doesn't have a padlock symbol in the address bar, be suspicious.

False sense of urgency:

Most phishing emails try to deceive you with the threat that your account will be closed or somehow incapacitated if it's not updated right away. An email that urgently requests you to supply sensitive personal information may be fraudulent. Don't be pressured. If you are unsure make enquiries before taking any action.

Fake links:

Many phishing emails include website links that look authentic but instead direct you to a fraudulent website that may or may not have a website address different from the link originally displayed. Always check where a link is going before you click by moving your mouse over the link in the email. Beware if this is different from what is displayed in the text of the link in the email. If it looks suspicious, don't click it.

Attachments:

Similar to fake links, attachments can be used in phishing emails and are dangerous. Never click on an attachment from an unknown source. It could cause you to download spyware or a virus. Invesco will never email you an unsolicited attachment or a software update to install on your computer.

Invesco's email policy:

Exchanging information via email is not a secure method of communication. For this reason, Invesco will never disclose any account specific or personal data in our emails to you. And we won't act upon instructions, received by email, to change your personal details. Forms for changing details on your account can be found on our website. Alternatively, you can call us, and we'll send the forms out to you.

Be suspicious if you receive an email asking you to click on a link to update your details. Do not click on the link.

Invesco will never ask you to send any account specific information by email. If you are in any doubt as to whether the email is from Invesco, please contact us.