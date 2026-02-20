Who we are

  • Beijing, China

    Phone + 86 10 6655 5800
    Address: Suite 906, 9/F • Winland International Finance Center • 7 Finance Street, Xicheng District, 100033

    www.invesco.com/cn

  • Hong Kong office

    Phone + 852 3128 6000
    Address: 45F Jardine House • 1 Connaught Place • Central, Hong Kong

    www.invesco.com/hk

  • Hyderabad

    Phone +91 40 674 80000
    Address: Divyasree Orion SEZ, Raidurgam • 15th Floor, Block 6, North Tower • Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Telangana - 500 032 • India

  • Melbourne office

    Phone + 613 9611 3600
    Address: Level 26, 333 Collins Street • Melbourne • Victoria 3000 • Australia

    www.invesco.com/au

  • Mumbai office

    Phone +91 22 67310000
    Address: 2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor • Marathon Futurex • N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel • Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013 • India

    www.invescomutualfund.com

  • Seoul office

    Phone +82 2 6330 7310
    Address: 18/F, Seoul Finance Center, 136 Sejong-daero • Jung-gu, Seoul • Korea 04520

  • Shanghai office

    Location 1
    Phone +8621 3893 7206
    Address: Hang Seng Bank Tower • 5F, Unit #032, 1000 Lujiazui Ring Road • Pudong New Area • Shanghai 200120

    Location 2
    Phone +8621 3893 7268
    Address: Hang Seng Bank Tower • 5F, Unit #031, 1000 Lujiazui Ring Road • Pudong New Area • Shanghai 200120

    www.invesco.com/cn

  • Shehzhen Invesco office

    Phone + 86 755 8237 0388
    Address: 21st Floor, Tower 1, Kerry Plaza • No. 1 Zhong Xin Si Road • Futian District • Shenzhen

    www.igwfmc.com

  • Singapore, Singapore

    Phone + 65 6603 9180
    Address: 9 Raffles Place • #18-01 Republic Plaza • Singapore 048619

  • Sydney office

    Phone +61 (2) 9006 3000
    Address: Suite 4, Level 18 • 1 Bligh Street • Sydney • NSW 2000 • Australia

    www.invesco.com/au

  • Taipei, Taiwan

    Phone + 886 2 8729 9999
    Address: 22F, No.1 Songzhi Road • Taipei 11047 • Taiwan

    www.invesco.com/tw

  • Tokyo, Japan

    Location 1:
    Phone +81 (03) 6447 3000
    Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F • P.O. Box 115 • 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku • Tokyo 106-6114 • Japan

    Location 2:
    Phone     +81 (03) 6447 3300
    Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F • P.O. Box 116 • 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku • Tokyo 106-6114 • Japan

    www.invesco.com/jp

  • Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Phone +31 20 8880221
    Address: Vinoly Building • Claude Debussylaan 26 • 1082 MD Amsterdam • The Netherlands

    www.invesco.com/nl

  • Brussels, Belgium

    Phone +1 32 2 641 01 70
    Address: Avenue Louise 143/4 • BC - 1050 Brussels • Belgium

    www.invesco.com/be

  • Frankfurt, Germany

    Phone + 49 69 29807 0
    Address: Große Gallusstraße 14 • 60315 Frankfurt am Main • Germany

    www.de.invesco.com

  • Luxembourg, Luxembourg

    Phone +352 27 11 8000
    Address: 37a Avenue John F. Kennedy • 1855 • Luxembourg

    www.invesco.com/lu

  • Madrid, Spain

    Phone +34 917 81 30 20
    Phone +34 902 510 907
    Address: Calle de Goya 6, 3rd floor • 28001 Madrid • Spain

    www.invesco.com/es

  • Milan, Italy

    Phone +39 02 88074 1
    Address: Via Bocchetto, n. 6 • 2nd Floor • 20123 Milan • Italy

    www.invesco.com/it

  • Munich, Germany

    Phone +49 89 2060 6000
    Address: Sendlinger Strasse 12 • 80331 Munich • Germany

    www.invescorealestate.de

  • Paris, France

    Phone +33 1 56 62 43 00
    Phone +33 1 56 62 43 24
    Address: 5th Floor • 16-18, rue de Londres • 75009 Paris • France

    www.invesco.com/fr

  • Prague, Czech Republic

    Phone +420 227 202 420
    Address: Praga Studios • Pernerova 697/35 • Praha 8 - Karlin, 186 00 • Czech Republic

  • Stockholm, Sweden

    Phone +46 70 33 03 274
    Address: Kungsgatan 9 (Convendum) • Box 3359 • 103 18 Stockholm, Sweden

    www.invesco.com/se

  • Vienna, Austria

    Phone +43 1 316 200
    Address: Rotenturmstrasse 16-18 • 1010 Vienna • Austria 

    www.invesco.com/at

  • Warsaw, Poland

    Phone +48 307 78 08
    Address: ul. Królewska 18/ 7th floor • 00-103 Warszawa • Poland

    www.invesco.com/pl

Zurich, Switzerland

Phone +41 (0)44 287 90 00
Address: Talacker 34 • CH-8001 Zurich • Switzerland

www.invesco.com/ch

  • Dubai, U.A.E.

    Phone +971 4 363 7707
    Address: Index Tower | Level 6 - Unit 616 • Al Mustaqbal Street | DIFC • P.O. Box 506599 • Dubai U.A.E.

    www.invesco.com/ae

  • Tel Aviv, Israel

    Phone: +972-73-3913033
    Address: Ha Nechoshet St 3 • Building B at Regus – 7th floor • Tel Aviv, 697 1068 • Israel

    www.invesco.com/il

  • Atlanta, GA, USA

    Phone +1 800 241 5477
    Phone +1 404 892 0896

    Invesco Trust Company

    www.invesco.com

    Address: 1331 Spring Street NW • Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30309 • USA

    www.invescotrustcompany.com

  • Austin, TX, USA

    Phone +1 800 457 0630
    Address: 303 Colorado Street, Suite 2650 • Austin, Texas 78701 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Boston, MA USA

    Phone +1 617 345 8200
    Address: 100 Federal Street, 28th Floor • Boston, Massachusetts 02110-1802 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Charlottetown, PE, Canada

    Phone +1 902 620 6700
    Address: 119 Euston Street • Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island • C1A 1W3 • Canada

    www.invesco.com/ca

  • Chicago, IL, USA

    Phone +1 630 933 9600
    Phone +1 630 684 6000
    Address: 3500 Lacey Road, Suite 700 • Downers Grove, Illinois 60515 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Dallas, TX, USA

    Phone +1 972 715 7400
    Address: Suite 1200 • 2300 N Field Street • Dallas, Texas 75201 • USA

    www.invesco.com/inreit

  • Denver, CO, USA

    Address: 6400 S Fiddler's Green Circle • Suite 800 • Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Houston, TX, USA

    Phone +1 713 626 1919
    Phone +1 800 959 4246
    Address: 11 Greenway Plaza • Suite 1000 • Houston, Texas 77046-1173 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Louisville, KY, USA

    Phone +1 502 589 2011
    Address: The Aegon Building • 400 West Market Street • Suite 3300 • Louisville, Kentucky 40202 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Montreal, QC, Canada

    Phone: +1 514 288 3647
    Phone: +1 800 567 7760
    Address: 1250 René Lévesque Boulevard West • Suite 2200 • Montreal, Quebec • H3B 4W8

    www.invesco.com/ca

  • Newport Beach, CA, USA

    Phone +1 949 222 6380
    Address: 620 Newport Center Drive • Suite 300 • Newport Beach, California 92660 • USA

    www.invesco.com/inreit/

  • New York, USA

    Phone +1 212 278 9000
    Address: 225 Liberty Street • New York, New York 10281 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Rochester, NY, USA

    Address: 350 Linden Oaks • Rochester, NY 14625 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • San Francisco, USA

    Phone: +1 800 556 6234
    Adress: 101 California Street, Suite 3050 • San Francisco, California 94111 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Seattle, WA, USA

    Phone +1 866 769 2773
    Address: 2001 6th Avenue • Suite 2310 • Seattle, WA 98121 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Toronto, ON, Canada

    Phone +1 800 874 6275
    Address: 16 York Street • Suite 1200 • Toronto, Ontario • M5J 0E6 • Canada

    www.invesco.com/ca

  • Vancouver, BC, Canada

    Phone +1 604 681 9393
    Address: 1055 West Hastings Street • Suite 2100 • Vancouver, British Columbia • V6E 2E9 • Canada

    www.invesco.com/ca

  • Washington, D.C., USA

    Address: 1101 Pennsylvania Avenue NW • Suite 515 • Washington, District of Columbia 20004 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • White Plains, NY, USA

    Address: 50 Main Street • Suite 1450 • White Plains NY 10606 • USA

    www.invesco.com/us

  • Dublin, Ireland

    Phone +353 1 439 8000
    Address: Ground Floor • 2 Cumberland Place • Fenian Street • Dublin • Ireland • D02H0V5

    www.invescomanagementcompany.ie

  • Henley-on-Thames, UK

    Phone +44 (0) 1491 417 000
    Address: Perpetual Park • Perpetual Park Drive • Henley-on-Thames • Oxfordshire RG9 1HH • United Kingdom

    www.invesco.com/uk

  • London, UK

    Phone +44 (0) 20 7543 3500
    Address: 60 London Wall • London • EC2M 5TQ • United Kingdom

    www.invesco.com/uk

