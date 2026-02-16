Our commitments

Diversity and inclusion

We believe that an employee community that is diverse and inclusive, engaged in community involvement and invested in employee well-being will drive positive outcomes for our clients and shareholders.

Our approach

We strive to strengthen and sustain a culture of diversity and inclusion, creating an environment where all employees feel like they belong. Embracing a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints helps us to innovate and connect more deeply with our clients and deliver exceptional service.

Creating an environment where talented people thrive

Our long-term success depends on our ability to retain, develop, engage and attract top talent. Invesco invests significantly in talent development, health and welfare programs, technology and other resources that support our employees in developing their full potential both personally and professionally.

Examples of these programs include:

  • Mentoring programs across the globe
  • Respect in the workplace
  • Adhering to principles of equal employment opportunity
  • Global leadership development programs
  • Early Careers Program with training and networking opportunities

Focusing on our workforce

Our efforts center on building a workplace for all employees that values their unique experiences and perspectives, putting their personal and professional well-being first, and offering opportunities for growth.

advancing our people

We support a variety of Business Resource Groups (BRGs)—grassroots employee networks that provide community, networking, mentorship, and other opportunities. Our BRGs build partnerships and networks internally and help drive a sense of belonging across the company. We invest in our BRGs with senior leadership support and funding, which enables them to provide personal and professional enrichment opportunities for employees through external and internal events and initiatives. Each of our BRGs welcomes and encourages participation by all employees.

  EMEA Ethnicity Network (EMEA)

    EMEA Ethnicity Network (EMEA)

    The EMEA Ethnicity Network provides a community for all staff to share their different backgrounds and cultures, and to promote how this positively contributes to the richness of diversity of thought and to our commercial success at Invesco.

  Hispanic or Latino Association ¡HOLA! (Americas)

    Hispanic or Latino Association ¡HOLA! (Americas)

    The ¡HOLA! mission is to promote an inclusive culture with a commitment to connect Hispanic and Latino professionals and allies, advocate for Hispanic and Latino recruitment and career progression, and advance the Hispanic and Latino community through financial education and philanthropy.

  i-Able (Hyderabad)

    i-Able (Hyderabad)

    i-Able is our Hyderabad-based network that promotes greater understanding, accommodation, and appreciation of employees with disabilities.

  Invesco Black Professionals Network (Americas)

    Invesco Black Professionals Network (Americas)

    The Invesco Black Professionals Network (IBPN) is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that cultivates an awareness and understanding of the value and competitive advantage that diverse talent brings to the firm and to the communities we serve.

  Invesco Pan-Asian Professionals Network (Americas)

    Invesco Pan-Asian Professionals Network (Americas)

    The Invesco Pan-Asian Professionals Network was established to promote professional development, celebrate cultural events, and create an inclusive environment where we can foster camaraderie within the Pan-Asian community and allies at Invesco.

  Invesco Proud Network (Global)

    Invesco Proud Network (Global)

    The ​Invesco Proud Network supports LGBT+ colleagues and allies in the workplace.

  Invesco Rising Career Network (Global)

    Invesco Rising Career Network (Global)

    The Invesco Rising Career Network aims to develop Invesco's early career employees by providing a network of professional and social support. The network creates opportunities for younger employees to lead, build relationships, and advance their careers while fostering communication and collaboration across teams.

  Invesco Veterans Network (Americas)

    Invesco Veterans Network (Americas)

    The Invesco Veterans Network provides support and community for current and former military service members and their families. The IVN aims to enhance Invesco’s diverse and inclusive culture through veteran recruitment, retention, professional development, and networking. Bringing together our unique backgrounds of military service, we seek to harness these strengths to better serve and educate our firm, community, and clients.

  Invesco Women's Network (Global)

    Invesco Women’s Network (Global)

    The IWN empowers the women of Invesco to achieve their aspirations by creating opportunities to build relationships, deepen their knowledge, and enhance their leadership experience.

  Neurodiversity Network (EMEA and NA)

    Neurodiversity Network (EMEA and NA)

    The Neurodiversity Network has been established with the aim of increasing awareness and starting the conversation on how we can make Invesco a more inclusive environment for neurodiverse individuals. Great minds think differently!

  Working Families Network (EMEA and NA)

    Working Families Network (EMEA and NA)

    The Working Families Network aims to support staff throughout this journey. Enabling our colleagues to effectively meet their work and caring responsibilities allows us all to thrive and sustains healthy families.

We care about each other

At Invesco, we are committed to creating an environment where our talented employees feel a sense of belonging. Our culture thrives when we can be our best selves, doing our best work — for our clients and each other.

