Diversity and inclusion

Terry :
You name it, we have a BRG to help support your interest and your desires.
Mark :
I think that BRGs are really useful as part of the broader picture of building an inclusive community.
Irina :
We are in it together. We want to support each other. We want to truly be part of something that's bigger than just our careers.
Sophia :
The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community has been very enriching for us professionally, but I think it has also impacted a lot of lives.
Sachin :
The ethnicity network in EMEA is a reflection of the diverse set of clients that we have as well.
Tish :
Every time I see people of all different ethnicities participating, it does my heart good to know that we can come together.
Matthew :
It shows that we are welcoming of all talent and looking to make the right adjustments to make sure people can thrive.
Donna:
Ultimately, I think being a part of, IWN or being a part of any of the BRGs is the missing piece to having that full, complete, best career experience at Invesco.
Kate :
Truly the best part of belonging to an Invesco BRG is that we work together, we share ideas, we co-host events, we promote each other's missions and bring awareness to help move the needle together.
Sunny :
Diversity is very apparent. There's multi-national cultures. There's open mindness to understand and relate to the different people and cultures.
Sophia :
Raising awareness, transforming people. That's what we do.