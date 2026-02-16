Diversity and inclusion

Terry :

You name it, we have a BRG to help support your interest and your desires.

Mark :

I think that BRGs are really useful as part of the broader picture of building an inclusive community.

Irina :

We are in it together. We want to support each other. We want to truly be part of something that's bigger than just our careers.

Sophia :

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community has been very enriching for us professionally, but I think it has also impacted a lot of lives.

Sachin :

The ethnicity network in EMEA is a reflection of the diverse set of clients that we have as well.

Tish :

Every time I see people of all different ethnicities participating, it does my heart good to know that we can come together.

Matthew :

It shows that we are welcoming of all talent and looking to make the right adjustments to make sure people can thrive.

Donna:

Ultimately, I think being a part of, IWN or being a part of any of the BRGs is the missing piece to having that full, complete, best career experience at Invesco.

Kate :

Truly the best part of belonging to an Invesco BRG is that we work together, we share ideas, we co-host events, we promote each other's missions and bring awareness to help move the needle together.

Sunny :

Diversity is very apparent. There's multi-national cultures. There's open mindness to understand and relate to the different people and cultures.

Sophia :

Raising awareness, transforming people. That's what we do.