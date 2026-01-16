Investment scam alert

Important information regarding investment scammers alleging links to Invesco

We have been notified that some members of the public have recently been receiving emails, telephone calls, Facebook and Whatsapp contact from scammers claiming affiliation with Invesco. After paying money to invest, victims of such scams typically never receive their money back.

Those who have reported this scam to us have raised the following elements, which may not be present in all cases:

Access may have been provided to a fake app or online investment portal which allegedly demonstrates that trading profits have been made

Reference to a company or platform called ‘INV Global’, ‘Acces‑Inv‑Amd’, ‘Inv‑Amd’, ‘invesco‑trading’ or ‘InvescPortfolio’”

Contact from someone identifying themselves as ‘Nora Schwarz’ or ‘Mathilda Spiegel’, alleged employees of ‘Qualify Capital’

False claims that the company is acting on behalf of Invesco or the Invesco QQQ Trust

Payment may be requested in crypto currency

Email footers and documents may falsely provide the contact address as the same buildings occupied by one of Invesco’s London branches in Portman Square

Invesco does not have any affiliation with the above parties. Invesco staff and its representatives will not make cold calls or contact members of the public by telephone, email or social media to make investment recommendations.

If you have been contacted

If you have been contacted in this manner we would urge you to cease all contact with the fraudsters and do not send them more money under any circumstances. If you are resident in Switzerland, we recommend you report the approach to FINMA via the following telephone number: +41 31 327 98 88 .

If you think you may have made a payment or purchased/sent crypto currency as a result of the scam, please contact your bank immediately in order to alert them to the payments.

If you have provided any identification documents to the scammers, it may be advisable to contact any other financial institutions where you hold accounts to let them know that your personal details and identity documents have been compromised by scammers and to ask if they can apply additional security to your account.

Be cautious about any future contact from someone you don’t know. Unfortunately, once scammers have acquired your details, they are often known to make repeated attempts to scam you, even several years later.