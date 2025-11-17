EVENT

Envisioning the future

Instruction: Change of selection promptly shifts the focus to a matching heading further down, on the same page.

Eyes On 2026: Insights from Zurich

Thank you for joining us in Zurich for Eyes on 2026, part of our long-standing Eyes on Events series. For over a decade, we've brought together global perspectives to explore the future of investing — and this year’s edition continued that tradition with thought-provoking insights and forward-looking discussions.

Experts from financial hubs around the world shared their views on emerging opportunities in China and global emerging markets, the evolving role of private markets, innovation in ETFs, and long-term trends in global real estate.

A highlight of the day was the keynote by Professor Simon J. Evenett, who offered a compelling analysis of the global trade and policy landscape as we look ahead to 2026.

We’re grateful to all who participated and helped make this event a success. Stay tuned for more insights and upcoming events.

Eyes On 2026 Replays

5 Videos

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data is provided as at the dates shown, sourced from Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions. They may differ from those of other investment professionals. They are subject to change without notice and are not to be construed as investment advice.

    EMEA5004343/2025