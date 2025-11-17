ETC ETF Snapshot: Second biggest month for ETF flows
October posted the second-highest flows after September’s record, with US equities surging and fixed income ETFs hitting an all-time high.
Thank you for joining us in Zurich for Eyes on 2026, part of our long-standing Eyes on Events series. For over a decade, we've brought together global perspectives to explore the future of investing — and this year’s edition continued that tradition with thought-provoking insights and forward-looking discussions.
Experts from financial hubs around the world shared their views on emerging opportunities in China and global emerging markets, the evolving role of private markets, innovation in ETFs, and long-term trends in global real estate.
A highlight of the day was the keynote by Professor Simon J. Evenett, who offered a compelling analysis of the global trade and policy landscape as we look ahead to 2026.
We’re grateful to all who participated and helped make this event a success. Stay tuned for more insights and upcoming events.
Eyes On 2026 Replays
