Terms & Conditions
Please note: All references below to the "site" or "website" refer to the local country Invesco website and relevant microsites of www.invesco.com.
The use of this website is subject to the following terms and conditions (the “Terms”) which you should read carefully. By using this website you agree to be legally bound by these Terms. If you do not accept these Terms, do not use this website.
By accessing this website, you consent to receive information on this website in English, unless you inform us otherwise.
Site issuers
Unless otherwise stated, the information on this site is issued by each of the following companies depending on the country of the relevant country specific website.
|Country
|Issuer/contact details
|Switzerland
|Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.
References to “us” or “we” shall mean the relevant Website issuer(s), as specified above. Unless otherwise indicated, references to the Invesco Group shall mean Invesco Ltd (a company with registered number 40671) with its registered office situated at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda, together with its affiliates.
Access to the website
We have designed our site to provide information and services that are both relevant and useful to you. To do this, we will ask you to provide the following information when accessing certain pages on our site.
When using the website you will be prompted to confirm:
1. your country of residence; and
2. your investor type.
By selecting your country of residence, you undertake, warrant and represent to us that you are accessing the website in compliance with the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction or country in which you are residing. The Terms under the ‘Country Specific Terms’ section below contain country-specific provisions which will apply to you. If you are resident in any of the countries set out below, please review the relevant provisions carefully.
By selecting your investor type as Professional Investor, Discretionary Investment Manager or Institutional Investor, you undertake, warrant and represent to us that you are:
· In the EU: a professional investor as defined in Directive 2011/61/EU (AIFMD) and Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II) Annex II Section I or Section II.
o additionally, in Germany, a semi-professional investor as defined in the German Capital Investment Code.
o + in Luxembourg, a well-informed investor as defined in the Lux SIF law
· In Switzerland: a professional investor as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act.
Some pages on our site are created specifically for certain audiences. Letting us know whether you are a Private Investor, Professional Investor or Institutional Investor allows us to show you the pages relevant to your audience type. If you choose the wrong audience type, you can change your audience type using the links at the top of each page.
Investors who are not Professional Investors, Discretionary Investment Manager or Institutional Investors should click on “I am a private investor” or “Private Investor” links to access the retail section of the website.
Private Investor or an Individual investor that is making their own investment decisions for themselves.
Professional Investor or a financial adviser who gives advice to clients on our range of funds, products, and solutions.
Institutional Investors which can include a body corporate, pension funds, insurance companies, investment companies and sovereign wealth funds.
Legal information/Notice
The entire content of the site is subject to copyright, with all rights reserved.
You may download or print individual sections of the site for personal use and information purposes only, provided you retain all copyright and other proprietary notices. You may not reproduce (in whole or in part), transmit (by electronic means or otherwise) - except when using our Email page tool - modify, link into or use for any public or commercial purpose the site without the prior written permission of the Invesco Group.
You must not transmit any virus, 'worm', 'Trojan horse', or other item of a destructive nature to this site and it is your responsibility to ensure that whatever you download or select for your use from the site is free from such items.
Where a link exists to a site that has not been issued by a company in the Invesco Group (an external link), we do not accept any responsibility for the content of such a site or the products, services or other items offered through that site.
Each time you use the site, a condition of use is that you comply with these Terms.
Privacy statement
You acknowledge that we will collect and process personal data about you as part of your visit to our site or when you use our online services. Please see the EMEA Online Privacy Notice and our Cookie Notice for more information
The website may contain links to other websites that may be of interest to you. Please note that we do not have any control over the content or privacy practices of these sites. We urge you to review the privacy policy of these sites before providing any personal information.
Security
To ensure the security of the website, you must keep any usernames and passwords secure at all times and not disclose them to any third party. Instructions received from you that are validated by your password will be treated as genuine. We strongly suggest that your passwords are different from those that you use to access other websites, and that you change your passwords regularly.
If you do provide your username and password to a third party, and as a result we find that the integrity of our systems could potentially be compromised, we reserve the right to block online access to your account. Where you have not complied with these Terms & Conditions, and failed to take reasonable security precautions, or where your account has been blocked due to security concerns, we will not be held liable for any financial losses that may follow.
Governing Law and Jurisdiction
Any contractual and non-contractual obligations and other matters arising from or connected with these Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of Switzerland. Your browsing in and use of the site shall be deemed acceptance of these laws. In the event of any dispute or proceeding you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of Swiss Courts and waive any objection to proceedings in such courts on the grounds of venue or on the grounds that the proceedings have been brought in an inconvenient forum.
Notwithstanding the above, any applicable mandatory local law or regulation which applies to you as an investor/user in relation to any product and/or services shall apply.
Users from all countries:
The Invesco funds detailed on this site can be marketed in certain jurisdictions only. It is your responsibility to be aware of the applicable laws and regulations of your country of residence. Further information is available in the relevant fund and share class Key Investor Information Documents/Key Information Document as well as the Prospectus or other constitutional document for each fund that can be found on this site.
The entire website does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares in any of the funds referred, by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or distribution would be unlawful or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
Specifically, the funds detailed are not available for distribution to or investment by US investors. The shares will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and, except in a transaction which does not violate the Securities Act or any other applicable US securities laws (including without limitation any applicable law of any of the States of the USA) may not be directly or indirectly offered or sold in the USA or any of its territories or possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction or to or for the benefit of a US Person.
The funds detailed have not been, nor will they be, qualified for distribution to the public in Canada as no prospectus for these funds has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority in Canada or any province or territory thereof. This website is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed, as an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in Canada. No person resident in Canada for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) may purchase or accept a transfer of shares in the funds described unless he or she is eligible to do so under applicable Canadian or provincial laws.
Invesco has not considered the suitability and appropriateness of any investments you may make with us against your personal circumstances. If you are unsure about the meaning of any information provided please consult your financial or other professional adviser.
Prior to making any investment decision please consider fully the specific risks involved by referring to the most up to date relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the latest Annual or Interim Short Reports and the latest Prospectus within this site.
These Terms & Conditions were updated 24 November 2021. We reserve the right to make changes to the terms and conditions at any time and will post any changes on this page of the site on their effective date.