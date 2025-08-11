Capabilities

Multi-Asset Solutions

By incorporating equities, fixed income, cash, and alternative asset classes, our multi-asset solutions are designed to solve the most complex challenges.

Adviser investment solutions

$195bn AUM

The Invesco Solutions team oversees $195 billion in total assets.1

160+ Professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 160 dedicated professionals.1

19 Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1

Solutions for a range of targeted outcomes

Invesco Solutions aims to deliver an outcome-driven, flexible framework that supports the construction and implementation of highly customizable solutions, including precision exposures and whole portfolio solutions across regions, asset classes, investment styles, and vehicle types.

  • Differentiated strategies: We seek to deliver distinctive, time-tested strategies to help complement and complete portfolios.
  • Transparency and quantitative rigor: Our transparent investment process is supported by proprietary analytical tools and tailored reporting capabilities.
  • Customized solutions: Our comprehensive suite of services – from customized models to total portfolio advice – leverages the best ideas from across Invesco.
Invesco Solutions

We offer a comprehensive range of services, from optimising strategic and tactical asset allocation, to building multi-asset portfolios with alternative investments

Frequently asked questions

Multi-asset funds provide exposure to a diverse mix of asset classes – including stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives – in a single investment portfolio. Managers often target specific outcomes or goals such as a particular level of return, less volatility, less risk, income, or more diversification.

Diversification is one of the key benefits of multi-asset funds. When a portfolio is exclusively invested in one asset class, it becomes vulnerable to downturns affecting that asset class. Multi-asset funds seek to increase portfolio diversification by allocating investments among several classes. This may help reduce risk and volatility compared to single asset class options. 

Financial professionals may choose multi-asset funds for their clients for a variety of reasons. Accessing multiple asset classes through one fund can be more efficient, simpler, and more likely to avoid overlapping exposures than accessing the same collection of asset classes through separate investments.

Investors can access multi-asset strategies through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and model portfolios.

  • Footnotes

    1 Data as at 30 June 2025, unless otherwise stated. Total assets include assets under management, assets under advisement and assets managed against indexes.

