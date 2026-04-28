Information under FinSA

1. General information

Invesco Asset Management (Switzerland) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). As a representative for foreign funds and provider of financial instruments and services, we are subject to the rules under the Collective Investments Schemes Act (CISA), Financial Services Act (FinSA) and the Financial Institutions Act (FinIA).

Contact details

Invesco Asset Management (Switzerland) Ltd.

Talacker 34

8001 Zurich

Tel. +41 (0)44 287 90 00

Fax: +41 (0)44 287 90 10

Email: switzerland@invesco.com

Contact details FINMA

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA

Laupenstrasse 27

3003 Bern

+41 (0)31 327 91 00

2. Complaint management

We appreciate your feedback and take every comment and complaint seriously. Should you not be happy with our services, we kindly ask you to contact us via Email or Post at the above address.

In order to address your complaint efficiently and quickly we require your full name and contact details as well the reason for your complaint in as much detail as possible alongside any relevant documents.

We will send you a confirmation of receipt immediately and an answer to your complaint as soon as possible.

Should the processing of your complaint take longer, we will inform you accordingly within 5 days and confirm the responsible contact as well as the current status of your complaint. There are no costs associated with this process.

Should you wish to initiate a mediation, you can contact the Swiss Ombudsman service for financial service providers (FINOS):

Finanzombudsstelle Schweiz (FINOS)

Talstrasse 20

8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 552 08 00

FINOS - Swiss Ombudsman service for financial service providers according to FinSA

3. General risks of financial instruments

The brochure „Risks involved in trading financial instruments“ of the Swiss Bankers’ Association provides information on the general risks of typical financial services and instruments. Please read these before contracting any services or acquiring any products and contact your adviser in case of questions:

Brochure: Risks involved in trading financial instruments

4. Information on products and risks

Information on our products and the product specific risks as well as all product documentation can be found under Literature - Invesco.