Alternative opportunities: What’s the outlook update for private credit, private equity, and real assets?

30 January 2025
Jeffrey Bennett
Jeffrey Bennett
Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection
alternative opportunities quarterly outlook

Alternative Opportunities is a quarterly report from Invesco Solutions. In each new edition, we look at the outlook for private market assets. In particular, we focus on private credit, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and commodities.

Key takeaways from this edition

Portfolio risk

We remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio due to elevated downside growth risks, high equity valuations, and benign capital markets activity. In general, we’re more defensive, favouring private debt and hedged strategies versus private equity.

Private credit

We remain constructive on the backdrop for direct lending in 2025, given macroeconomic and anticipated deployment tailwinds. Real estate credit remains our preferred way of accessing real estate markets, with the anticipation of a bottoming of valuations coming in 2025.

Private equity

PE exit activity appears to be improving this year from cycle lows on the backdrop of an improved financing environment with lower interest rates and less regulatory uncertainty. Deal activity is also anticipated to improve, given lower funding rates and a more robust lending environment. Growth strategies are still favoured.

Real assets

Key to our outlook for 2025 is the fact that global interest rates have started to decline, increasing confidence in real estate markets and enabling a recovery in transaction volumes. Private market values have continued to fall while public market prices have started to recover, leading us to anticipate a recovery of private property values.

Hedge funds

Spreads within event driven strategies remain high despite limited capital market activity from mergers and acquisitions as private equity remains sidelined. Trend-following strategies have historically benefited from a tailwind during periods of high and declining rates.

Download the report

Frequently asked questions

A broad range of investments fall into the ‘alternatives’ asset class, including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds. The asset class is growing, as investors continue to turn to alternatives for diversification and to navigate challenging market conditions.

Alternative assets often behave differently to public market assets like equities and bonds. Their unique characteristics mean that they can help investors achieve a diversified portfolio. Typically, they also generate higher returns than public market assets. 

We share some highlights below:

  • Real estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate manager, with local people on the ground in 21 offices worldwide. We invest across the risk-return spectrum, from core to higher returning strategies. Our expertise covers public, private, equity and debt capabilities.

  • Private credit: Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.

  • ·Private markets platform: Invesco Investment Solutions offers a private markets platform, which streamlines the process of investing in alternative assets. Alongside Invesco’s in-house capabilities, it provides access to partner firms with expertise in private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

