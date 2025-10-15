CLOs: among the largest unknown asset class?

The Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) market has quietly grown into a US$1.3 trillion1 segment of fixed income, nearly doubling in size over the past five years. Despite its scale, CLOs remain one of the least understood asset classes in fixed income, largely due to its private credit nature and historical inaccessibility to most investors. Until recently, only the largest institutional investors could participate in this market, particularly in the highest-rated AAA tranches.

That changed with the launch of ETFs focused on AAA CLO notes. The first of such ETFs were introduced in the US about five years ago. Since then, these ETFs have gained traction globally, including in Europe following regulatory developments. Today, actively managed AAA CLO ETFs see over US$27 billion in assets2, reflecting growing demand from a broader investor base seeking yield, credit quality, and diversification.

Understanding CLOs

CLOs are securitised vehicles backed primarily by senior secured leveraged loans, which are floating-rate instruments typically used in M&A and private equity buyouts, and by both private and public companies for various reasons. These loans, rated below investment grade, are syndicated by banks and actively traded in secondary markets. A CLO pools loans from hundreds of unique borrowers and distributes interest and principal payments through a structured waterfall to various tranches, with the highest-rated AAA tranches sitting at the top of the capital structure.

We believe AAA CLOs are particularly attractive because they can offer high credit quality, floating-rate exposure, and historically low default rates. However, their complexity and limited liquidity have made them difficult to access for most investors, until ETFs entered this space.

ETFs are democratising access and delivering efficiency

Until very recently, CLOs were only easily accessible to the largest institutional investors. Although new CLO deals come to market regularly, historically the AAA tranches would have been bought in the primary market by a few large institutions while smaller investors would not have been able to access much of the market. ETFs have provided an access point to this asset class for a much wider range of investors. But it’s not just the access point that they provide; the ETF structure is particularly beneficial for certain fixed income segments like AAA CLOs, which may not be as liquid as traditional public fixed income markets.

Let’s look at some key potential benefits of ETFs for fixed income. Like the CLO market, the European fixed income ETF market has grown rapidly in recent years, with assets under management almost doubling to US$570 billion in the five years to June 2025. The ETF vehicle has continued to see broader adoption with investors now spanning from small retail clients to the largest, most sophisticated institutional asset managers in the world.

ETFs have transformed fixed income investing by offering:

Diversified exposure: Investors gain access to a broad set of securities in a single trade.

Cost efficiency: ETFs benefit from economies of scale and typically offer lower fees.

Liquidity: The secondary market allows investors to trade ETF shares without directly transacting in the underlying securities.

Transparency and flexibility: ETFs provide real-time pricing and can be used for both strategic and tactical allocation.

These benefits are particularly valuable in less liquid markets like CLOs. While the CLO market is large, its private credit nature means individual securities may not trade frequently. ETFs mitigate this challenge by offering exposure via a liquid secondary market, where investors can buy or sell shares without triggering transactions in the underlying CLO notes.

This mechanism allows market makers to manage inventory and risk efficiently, often resulting in tighter bid-offer spreads than the underlying securities themselves. For many investors, this means they can swiftly adjust exposures to the CLO asset class, especially during periods of market dislocation, without needing granular issuer-level knowledge. Not only could they adjust their allocation almost immediately after the decision-making process, but they would gain diversified exposure to that asset class in a single trade.

The case for active management in AAA-rated CLO ETFs

While passive ETFs offer broad exposure, active management adds an important layer of value in the CLO space. CLOs are complex instruments with varying structures, collateral quality, and manager performance. Using an experienced specialised active manager can help:

Select top tier CLO managers and deals: Not all AAA CLO tranches are created equal, and issuer due diligence is critical. Active managers can assess deal structure, collateral composition, and manager track record to carefully identify opportunities.

Manage risk effectively: CLOs are sensitive to changes in credit markets, interest rates, and macroeconomic conditions. Active managers can adjust positioning in response to evolving risks.

Optimise liquidity and execution: In less liquid markets, trading efficiency matters. Active managers can navigate bid-offer spreads and manage portfolio turnover to minimise costs.

Capture relative value: CLO pricing can diverge from fundamentals, especially during periods of volatility. Active managers can exploit these inefficiencies to enhance returns.

In short, active management allows investors to benefit not just from access and efficiency, but also from specialised decision making and risk management.

Conclusion

AAA CLOs offer a compelling combination of yield, credit quality, and floating-rate exposure. Historically reserved for large institutions, they are now accessible to a wider range of investors through ETFs. The ETF structure provides liquidity, transparency, and efficiency, making it an ideal vehicle for accessing this complex asset class.

Active management within the ETF wrapper, especially in a complex asset class, adds value for investors. By combining the structural advantages of ETFs with the expertise of active managers, investors can gain efficient and targeted exposure to AAA CLOs. As the CLO market continues to evolve, actively managed ETFs are poised to play a central role in how investors access and allocate to this growing asset class