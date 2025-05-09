Market Monthly Market Roundup
In our monthly market roundup for April, Invesco experts give a rundown of a mixed month for global equity markets, as well as an update on fixed income markets.
As a trade war rages, a massive market sell-off in the US and around the world raises many questions for investors.
We assess what President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs might mean for US and global markets, European and UK equities, and more.
With policy uncertainty rattling markets and consumer sentiment, it’s important to remember the market's long-term growth throughout its history.
Based on his campaign pledges, here are some things we’ll be watching from President-elect Donald Trump and what they may mean for the economy and markets.
We assess the key differences between Donald Trump’s and Kamala Harris’s policy platforms, and highlight the potential implications for the financial markets.
At the midway point of 2024, our Outlook webinar explores whether its time to rethink, reset and reset your investment views for the rest of the year.
The economic success of China presents appealing investment opportunities in a broad range of sectors. Not only that, but efforts to loosen the reigns have enabled much easier access to its financial markets.
In 2020, gold was one of the most sought-after assets in the world as investors wanted to cushion their portfolios from volatile equity market and economic uncertainty. Now that we’re hopefully entering recovery, can gold be a hedge against inflation?
With a 'greenium' emerging for sustainability bonds, we believe an active, research-intensive approach is needed to separate those with good ESG credentials from those that could disappoint.
