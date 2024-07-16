$151 bn AUM
Our Multi Asset Strategies team manages or advises $151 billion in global assets. 1
160+ professionals
We have a deep and experienced team of more than 160 dedicated professionals.
20+ locations
Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.
Deep expertise, targeted solutions
As one of the world’s largest asset management firms, we have expertise across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity and alternative investment markets.
With your objectives in mind, we have built a broad range of multi asset strategies, spanning risk parity and fund of fund solutions.
Explore our multi asset capabilities
Invesco Solutions
We offer a comprehensive range of services, from optimising strategic and tactical asset allocation to building multi asset portfolios with alternative investments.
