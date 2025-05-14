EVENT

Eyes on 2025

Let's rethink possibility

Instruction: Change of selection promptly shifts the focus to a matching heading further down, on the same page.

What trends are emerging on the horizon? What investment ideas could arise from them for investors—in the coming year and beyond?

Today, we invite you once again: Revisit "Eyes On 2025." We've recorded the presentations and panel discussions of top-tier experts for you—from the Global Macro Outlook to Global Real Estate, Private Credit, ETFs, and Small Caps.

Eyes on 2025 Replays

5 Videos

Impressions

Previous Events

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data is provided as at the dates shown, sourced from Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions. They may differ from those of other investment professionals. They are subject to change without notice and are not to be construed as investment advice.