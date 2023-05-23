Invesco is deeply rooted in the Swiss market and offers a comprehensive range of investment competencies in outstanding investment quality through its globally oriented business units “Wholesale Business” and “Institutional Business.”

We are represented by a strong team at our location in Zurich. Through this and with the help of our competent and experienced team, we are in a position to always ensure individual and comprehensive customer support throughout Switzerland.

Invesco’s “global-local” philosophy is practiced every day in Switzerland and ensures an information advantage and a reach that set us apart from the masses. Independence, a global network and investment teams with profound expertise make Invesco a strong partner for clients in Switzerland offering the investment competence they need for their specific requirements.

The broadly diversified range of investment products is aimed at banks, asset managers, independent asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and family offices in Switzerland.