ETC European ETF investors show resilience amid April’s market volatility
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Allow our global network of experts and external partners to provide the inspiration you need to stay ahead of markets and industry trends
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Gold continued its strong performance in 2025 with a further gain of 5.3% in April. Uncertainty around US-imposed tariffs and economic growth boosted demand for perceived “safe haven “ assets, while further USD weakness provided additional support for the yellow metal. Discover insights into the key macro events and what we think you should be keeping your eyes on in the near term.
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses how investors can access Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) notes in exchange traded funds, or ETFs, due to new regulatory developments in offerings through UCITS ETFs.
Collateralised loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.
In our monthly market roundup for April, Invesco experts give a rundown of a mixed month for global equity markets, as well as an update on fixed income markets.
April's fixed income markets saw mixed performance and volatility. Read our latest thoughts on how fixed income markets fared during the month and what we think you should be looking out for in the near term.
Mastering the basics of investment strategies is key to building wealth. Learn about index funds, core-satellite approaches, and more.
In our regularly updated macroeconomic analysis we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies – and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities, shares some lessons learnt from the previous drawdowns we’ve experienced in order to help investors navigate the ongoing market volatility.
Invesco Solutions develops capital market assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behaviour of major asset classes globally.
Is the current short-term noise and volatility an early indicator of a cyclical movement or a structural shift in commercial real estate investing?