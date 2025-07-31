Why APAC real estate deserves a fresh look

What are global investor flows into US real estate
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
As global markets navigate heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, institutional investors are increasingly seeking resilient, growth-oriented opportunities. The Asia Pacific (APAC) real estate market stands out as a potentially compelling destination, offering a distinct combination of macroeconomic strength, policy support, and portfolio diversification benefits.
The APAC region is projected to contribute over 60% of global GDP growth in 20251, with its total GDP expected to be nearly 50% larger than the US by 20341. This economic momentum is underpinned by proactive monetary and fiscal policies across key markets such as China, Korea, and Australia.
As the US dollar weakens and disinflationary pressures rise, APAC central banks are easing rates—creating a favorable environment for real estate investment.
The region is undergoing a transformation from goods-based to services-led growth, supported by rapid digitalization and AI adoption. This shift is reshaping real estate demand across sectors—from commercial and residential to logistics and data centers.
Services now employ over half of Asia’s workforce, up from just 22% in 19902, driving demand for office, residential, and hospitality assets.
Cross-border capital flows into APAC real estate have surged, with transaction volumes up 125% between 2009–2014 and 2020–2024.3 Improved market transparency and lower return correlations with Western markets enhance APAC’s appeal as a diversification play.
APAC real estate valuations remain below peak levels, with cap rate spreads in markets like Japan and Australia offering attractive risk-adjusted returns. As interest rates decline and bond yields stabilize, the region is well-positioned for a capital value recovery.
With resilient economic fundamentals, evolving trade dynamics, and sector-specific opportunities, APAC real estate presents a timely and strategic investment opportunity for institutional investors. Invesco may consider value-add and opportunistic strategies, as well as real estate debt in high-rate markets, particularly well-suited to this phase of the cycle.
