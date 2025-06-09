Following President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement for tariffs on April 2, 2025, global markets experienced significant increase market volatility across equity and debt sectors. Against these evolving market changes and investment uncertainty, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025.

Bank loans and CLO market: Market instability creates challenging growth potential

Scott Baskind, Kevin Egan and Michael Craig

EMEA

The S&P UBS Western European Leveraged Loan Index (“S&P UBS WELLI” or “Index”) returned -0.28% in April, which brought year-to-date returns to 0.71%.3 The monthly return was comprised of interest returns of 0.57% and principal returns of -0.85%.3

April was a volatile month. On April 2, 2025 ‘Liberation Day’, US President Trump declared a new set of tariffs imposing a baseline 10% tariff on all imports and additional country-specific tariffs. The announcement sparked a global selloff. For example, the US S&P 500 fell by more than 10%.4 The European leveraged loan market was not immune and declined by several points.3 New issue/primary transactions were pulled (i.e., postponed) and CLO issuance came to a halt for approximately two weeks before reopening later during the month.

As the month progressed with (improved) tariff talks/headlines developing, markets rebounded; the S&P 500 at month-end was (only) about 1% below its “Liberation Day” close.4 European leveraged loans returned -0.28% over the month, with the Index declining to 96.37 from 96.94, recovering from its lows of around 95.3 Performing loans are generally trading back up around par, although the dispersion of performing versus weaker credits has widened.

Primary loan markets were quiet during the month. There was approximately €3.5 billion (bn) of new issuance, down sharply versus Q1 which saw average monthly new issuance volumes of circa €11.5bn.4 New issue volume was primarily centered around well-liked credits with limited direct exposure to tariffs, for instance, economy hotel operator Motel-One priced its €907 million Term Loan B (TLB) at EURIBOR + 425 basis points (bps) at 99.75 original issue discount (OID) (B3 /B-) from an initial guidance at EURIBOR + 450bps at 99.

We expect the new issue pipeline will improve somewhat in the short- to medium-term compared to April’s lows, as there is good market demand for new issue loans. Several Initial Public Offering (IPO) and sales processes have been postponed by sponsors and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline which is currently muted, so supply is likely to be below the first quarter’s run-rate for some time, while uncertainty around US economic policy and the impact of tariffs remains uncertain.

CLO new issuance – which had been on track to set new records so far in 2025 – experienced a similar slowdown. AAA new issue coupons, which reached approximately EURIBOR +116bps during Q1, have widened to about EURIBOR +140bps in April. Only three deals priced during the month (versus an average of more than 12 deals per month during Q1). Heading into May, we believe that liability spreads will begin to normalise in tune with the loan market rally. However, given wider liability levels and lower new loan supply, we also believe that the CLO primary market will remain slow in the current macroeconomic environment.