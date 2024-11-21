Since launching in 1999, Invesco QQQ has demonstrated a history of outperformance, typically beating the S&P 500 Index.
Invesco QQQ has delivered strong, consistent returns by investing in the innovators of today and tomorrow.
100 Nasdaq companies in one investment
Best-in-class investment ratings
#1 Highest Rated
Rated the best-performing large-cap growth fund (1 of 385) based on total return over the past 15 years by Lipper, as of June 30, 2025.
2nd-most traded
2nd-most traded ETF in the US, based on average daily volume traded, as of June 30, 2025.1
5-star Morningstar rating
As of June 30, 2025, Invesco QQQ had an overall rating of 5 stars out of 1033 large-cap growth funds for a 10-year period, based on risk-adjusted return.
More than 25-year history
Invesco QQQ is one of the oldest ETFs—a pioneer in the democratization of investing.
Frequently asked questions
Invesco QQQ is highly liquid because it is one of the most actively traded securities, with a history dating back to 1999. Like other passively managed ETFs, QQQ tracks an index. The Nasdaq-100 index includes many of the world’s leading technology stocks, as well as the companies at the forefront of many long-term innovative themes shaping today’s economy.
For more information on how innovation may help drive the performance of Invesco QQQ, click here.
Source: Bloomberg L.P., QQQ is the 2nd most-traded ETF in the US based on average daily volume traded, as of June 30, 2025.
Some investors use ETFs to gain exposure to broad ranges of companies rather than picking individual stocks, which reduces single-stock risk. For example, Invesco QQQ provides diversified exposure to many innovative companies, including leaders in software, hardware, e-commerce, social media, biotechnology, and other areas.
Typically, yes. ETFs are generally more tax efficient than comparable mutual funds because the “in-kind” creation and redemption feature of ETFs is designed to reduce cash transactions and capital gains distributions. As a result, investors tend to keep more of their returns.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax advisor for information concerning their individual situation.
The decision to include ETFs in your portfolio will vary by your unique goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Investors can help diversify their portfolio with a handful of broad-based ETFs for various asset classes.
The market price of an ETF share is determined by the net asset value (NAV) of the underlying portfolio as well as supply and demand in the marketplace. Bid-ask spreads and premiums and discounts to NAV may also impact the price an investor pays for an ETF share.
For more details on how ETFs work, click here.
Bid/ask spread is the amount by which the ask price exceeds the bid price for an asset in the market.
ETFs can be actively or passively managed, and the choice depends on an investor’s financial objectives. Some financial professionals use a mix of active and passive ETFs in diversified client portfolios.
Invesco QQQ is passively managed and tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which offers exposure to many industry-leading companies in a single investment.
For more information on how Invesco QQQ can fit into your clients’ portfolios, click here.
ETFs are different from individual stocks in that an ETF’s liquidity is based on more than trading volume alone. A better predictor of an ETF’s liquidity may be the liquidity of the underlying holdings. For example, an ETF with relatively low trading volume that invests in highly liquid large-cap U.S. stocks will generally have high liquidity and low bid-ask spreads.
QQQ is one of the most heavily traded ETFs by volume.
For more information on liquidity and other considerations when trading ETFs, click here.
An ETF’s total cost of ownership depends on more than just its expense ratio. Investors also need to consider bid-ask spreads, trading commissions, and premiums and discounts, for example.
For more information on calculating costs of ETFs, click here.
Invesco QQQ ETF has typically outperformed broad equity benchmarks like the S&P 500.
For more information on Invesco QQQ’s performance, click here.
Standardized performance. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns.
Source: Bloomberg L.P., QQQ NAV 10-year performance reflected 18.71% growth versus 13.62% by the S&P 500, as of June 30, 2025.
ETFs are popular because they typically give investors access to broad market exposure with low fees, tax efficiency, and transparency. ETFs can be actively or passively managed and can be bought and sold like an individual stock.
ETF is short for “exchange-traded fund.” ETFs are baskets of securities that can be bought or sold on exchanges similar to individual stocks. ETFs can provide exposure to broad areas of the market in a single, bundled investment. They are often passively managed and typically seek to track the performance of an index, such as the Nasdaq-100.
Yes. Invesco QQQ is a passively managed ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which contains some of the world’s most innovative companies.
For more information on the companies that make up the Nasdaq-100 Index, click here.
ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they both can provide exposure to broad areas of the market in a single investment. However, while mutual funds are priced once a day at the market close, ETFs can be bought and sold like individual stocks throughout the day.
Compared to mutual funds, ETFs tend to have better tax efficiency and more transparency, as well as lower fees on average.
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically, they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
You can typically invest in as little as a single share of QQQ or other ETFs through online brokers. Some brokers even allow investors to purchase a fraction of an ETF share.
¹ Source: Bloomberg L.P., in the US based on average daily volume traded, as of June 30, 2025.
Source: Lipper fund percentile rankings are based on total returns, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses, and are versus mutual funds, ETFs and funds of funds in the category tracked by Lipper. Source: The Lipper one-year rank 41% (283 of 697), five-year rank 6% (37 of 620), 10-year rank 1% (4 of 493), 15-year rank 1% (1 of 385) as of June 30, 2025.
Morningstar ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund’s monthly performance, placing more emphasis on the downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. The fund received 5 stars for the overall, 5 stars for the three years, 5 stars for the five years and 5 stars for the 10 years. As of June 30, 2025, the fund had an overall rating of 5 Stars out of 1027 funds, 4 Stars out of 1033 funds for the 3-year period, 4 Stars out of 954 funds for the 5-year period and 5 Stars out of 754 funds for the 10-year period, respectively, in the Large Growth category. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics. ©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance cannot guarantee comparable future results.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.
The NASDAQ Composite Index measures all NASDAQ domestic and international-based common stocks listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
The Russell 1000 Index represents the top 1000 companies by market capitalization in the United States.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.