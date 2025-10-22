How QQQ can fit into your portfolio

Market outlook Understanding QQQ’s performance through market cycles
Understand how Invesco QQQ ETF has performance in the long-term through different market conditions
Invesco QQQ ETF is often chosen by investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies.
This article explores QQQ’s potential benefits and how it can be strategically integrated into investment portfolios, highlighting its features, practical applications, and considerations for different investor types.
In a nutshell, QQQ offers exposure to the Nasdaq-100® Index, which contains the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. With a track record of more than 25 years and assets of $363.0 billion, QQQ is the fifth-largest ETF in the U.S. based on AUM.2
Over the past 10 years, QQQ has often outpaced the S&P 500® Index—a broad U.S. equity benchmark. This performance reflects its focus on innovative, market-leading companies.
QQQ can serve multiple roles depending on investors’ investment strategy and risk tolerance.
While QQQ's focus on innovation and market-leading companies offers compelling growth potential, it's important to understand the trade-offs that come with this approach.
QQQ may be an attractive vehicle for investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies and innovation trends. And it can be a versatile portfolio addition for large-cap growth, core equity exposure, or thematic investing without stock selection.
As always, though, investors should carefully consider their investment goals and risk tolerance. QQQ’s historical volatility means investors should be prepared for price swings. A long-term investment horizon can help ride out volatility while potentially benefiting from innovative companies' growth.
Understand how Invesco QQQ ETF has performance in the long-term through different market conditions
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
Understand why expense ratio isn’t the only type of cost you should consider when trading ETFs.
NA4894605
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
All returns are based off NAV. Returns are cumulative unless otherwise noted.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversiﬁed investments.