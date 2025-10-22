How QQQ can fit into your portfolio

Why consider QQQ?

In a nutshell, QQQ offers exposure to the Nasdaq-100® Index, which contains the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. With a track record of more than 25 years and assets of $363.0 billion, QQQ is the fifth-largest ETF in the U.S. based on AUM.2

Over the past 10 years, QQQ has often outpaced the S&P 500® Index—a broad U.S. equity benchmark. This performance reflects its focus on innovative, market-leading companies.