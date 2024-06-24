R&D: A long-term investment

Investments are made for the long term. Wouldn’t it be nice to know that companies have the same focus on the future? Innovation can fuel a company’s growth, but it doesn’t happen overnight. Rather, it is the result of a disciplined approach to investing in and executing strategic plans.

Innovation takes time — very often years — and can be expensive. For example, it wasn’t so long ago that Nvidia was considered to be just a gaming company. Today it is viewed as one of the largest companies in the world with a dominant position in the hardware and software tools powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Nvidia’s explosive growth has been fueled, in part, by the company’s investment in its own future.

One way to measure a company’s dedication to innovation is to look at its investment in research & development (R&D). In fiscal 2023, Nvidia earmarked about $7.34 billion to R&D, up from about $5.27 billion from the previous year. Overall, Nvidia spent about 27% of the $26.97 billion of revenue it generated in fiscal 2023 on R&D.1 This is a reminder that complacency is a risk even for industry leaders. Staying on top typically requires investing in the future to fend off competitors hungry to cut into market share.