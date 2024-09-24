QQQ Performance

Invesco QQQ — the ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index — has beaten the S&P 500 seven out of the last 10 years as of June 30, 2025.

A record of outperformance

Invesco QQQ's journey through ever-changing markets is a testament to its resilience and performance versus some of the best-known US equity benchmarks.

Invesco QQQ
S&P 500 Index

The %time_period%-year cumulative return for Invesco QQQ is %percent_returns%, meaning %initial_investment% invested in Invesco QQQ %time_period% %time_period_unit% ago would be worth %total_returns% today.

Source: Morningstar Inc.  Data begins 10 years prior to the ending date. Fund performance is cumulative and shown at NAV. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.20%.

Charting a journey of innovation

Robust and resilient

Invesco QQQ’s commitment to innovation as a long-term investment has led to compelling performance over the years.

Annualized returns

Invesco QQQ Market Price

Since incept. 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year
Source: Morningstar Inc. Due to different sources, results may differ from other Invesco websites. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. Market returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 p.m. ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Fund performance reflects applicable fee waivers, absent which, performance data quoted would have been lower. Returns less than one year are cumulative. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.20%. Please keep in mind that high, double-digit and/or triple-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained.

100 companies

100 Nasdaq companies in one investment

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

The Russell 1000 Index represents the top 1000 companies by market capitalization in the United States.

A win-rate is a percentage of the number of profitable trades compared to total trades in a given period.