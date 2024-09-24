QQQ Performance
Invesco QQQ — the ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index — has beaten the S&P 500 seven out of the last 10 years as of June 30, 2025.
A record of outperformance
Invesco QQQ's journey through ever-changing markets is a testament to its resilience and performance versus some of the best-known US equity benchmarks.
Charting a journey of innovation
Robust and resilient
Invesco QQQ’s commitment to innovation as a long-term investment has led to compelling performance over the years.
100 Nasdaq companies in one investment
Patent contribution of Nasdaq-100 companies to selected disruptive technologies
Sixty-four companies in the Nasdaq-100 (representing 84% of index weight) recently filed patents across one or more of 35 key areas of Disruptive Technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Energy Transition, Healthcare, etc.
Source: Nasdaq, Patent data as of 11/30/2023. Index data as of 6/30/2024.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.
The Russell 1000 Index represents the top 1000 companies by market capitalization in the United States.
A win-rate is a percentage of the number of profitable trades compared to total trades in a given period.