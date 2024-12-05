Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are a type of investment that can provide you with diversified exposure to a certain focused area or sector of the market. Typically, ETFs are designed to closely track a particular market index like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq-100. ETFs are ‘pooled fund’ investments (meaning the assets of many individual investors are pooled together to purchase the fund’s holdings).

By owning shares in the ETF, you gain exposure to its holdings without owning the underlying assets. ETFs can offer a convenient way to help achieve diversification that can help reduce the overall investment risk of your portfolio.

Certain funds and portfolios, particularly the Invesco ETFs, in and of themselves do not qualify as diversified investment strategies.