The Nasdaq-100 Index is home to some of the most groundbreaking companies in history, from Apple and Microsoft to Amazon and Meta Platforms. These global leaders didn’t reach their heights by chance—they got there by prioritizing innovation, investing heavily in research and development (R&D), and making bold decisions that reshaped industries.1 Their journey to becoming some of the biggest names in the Nasdaq-100, and eventually the world, offers valuable insights into how relentless innovation can fuel success.
A common thread among many Nasdaq-100 giants is their commitment to R&D.2 These companies consistently dedicate significant resources to creating new products, services, and technologies, often disrupting existing markets in the process.
Here are some examples from some of the world’s best-known brands:
Beyond just R&D spending, some Nasdaq-100 leaders made pivotal bets that set them apart from the competition.
These companies’ willingness to experiment and pursue forward-looking projects have played a significant role in their growth—and may continue to do so in the future.
Getting into the Nasdaq-100, which contains the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Exchange, isn’t easy. But these heavyweights have demonstrated how prioritizing R&D and embracing disruption can lead to incredible growth. In the past three calendar years, companies in the Invesco QQQ ETF invested more of their revenue into R&D than those in the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 Growth indexes.3
This level of investment helps these companies to stay at the forefront of their industries. Whether it’s Apple reimagining consumer tech, Tesla pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy, or Nvidia leading the AI revolution, innovation remains a defining characteristic of the Nasdaq-100.
The success of companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Netflix, and Nvidia is a testament to the power of R&D and bold innovation. Their stories offer lessons in how strategic investments and groundbreaking ideas can reshape industries and deliver exceptional growth.
Investors looking to align their portfolios with companies prioritizing innovation have the opportunity to tap into the Nasdaq-100 through Invesco QQQ, gaining exposure to the next generation of leaders already making their mark.
