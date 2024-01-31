About QQQ

Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that features Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.

Overview

Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index — giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. The fund and the index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually.

Cumulative Performance

Source: Morningstar Inc. Data begins 10 years prior to the ending date. Returns are based on cumulative returns. Fund performance shown at NAV. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns.

Standardized Performance - Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted.

Top 10 holdings

QQQ delivers exposure to companies that are at the forefront of transformative, long-term themes such as Augmented Reality, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobile Payments, Streaming Services, Electric Vehicles, and more.

    Invesco QQQ holdings as of {date}. Fund holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.

    Sector allocation

    More than just a tech fund, Invesco QQQ ETF showcases underlying holdings from multiple sectors and industries.

    as of 06/30/2025

    • SectorAllocation
    • Technology60.84%
    • Consumer Discretionary19.44%
    • Health Care4.82%
    • Industrials4.35%
    • Telecommunications4.30%
    • Consumer Staples2.62%
    • Basic Materials1.57%
    • Utilities1.40%
    • Energy0.46%
    • Real Estate0.20%
    100 companies

    100 Nasdaq companies in one investment

    New ways to access Nasdaq’s innovators

    Explore the Innovation Suite to discover the variety of ways you can easily access innovation. Choose from large-cap, mid-cap, and ESG-focused ETFs.

    QQA
    Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

    Inception date : 17-Jul-24

    QQQM
    Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

    Inception date : 13-Oct-20

    QQQJ
    Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

    Inception date : 13-Oct-20

    QQQS
    Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF

    Inception date : 13-Oct-22

    QQMG
    Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 ETF

    Inception date : 27-Oct-21

    QQJG
    Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF

    Inception date : 27-Oct-21

    IVNQX
    Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index Fund

    Inception date : 13-Oct-20

    The Nasdaq-100 Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq.

    ETFs disclose their holdings daily and are subject to change and should not be considered buy/sell recommendations.

    The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.