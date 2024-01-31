About QQQ
Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that features Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.
Overview
Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index — giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. The fund and the index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually.
Cumulative Performance
QQQ delivers exposure to companies that are at the forefront of transformative, long-term themes such as Augmented Reality, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobile Payments, Streaming Services, Electric Vehicles, and more.
Invesco QQQ holdings as of {date}. Fund holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
Sector allocation
More than just a tech fund, Invesco QQQ ETF showcases underlying holdings from multiple sectors and industries.
as of 06/30/2025
- SectorAllocation
- Technology60.84%
- Consumer Discretionary19.44%
- Health Care4.82%
- Industrials4.35%
- Telecommunications4.30%
- Consumer Staples2.62%
- Basic Materials1.57%
- Utilities1.40%
- Energy0.46%
- Real Estate0.20%
100 Nasdaq companies in one investment
All QQQ holdings
Company
The Nasdaq-100 Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq.
ETFs disclose their holdings daily and are subject to change and should not be considered buy/sell recommendations.
The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.