Invesco QQQ ETF reclassification: Proxy vote information
What’s happening?
Invesco is proposing to modernize the QQQ ETF by reclassifying it from its current trust structure to an open-ended ETF. Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025, will be invited to vote on this proposal via a proxy solicitation.
What does this mean for shareholders?
- Lower expense ratio: The QQQ expense ratio will decrease from 0.20% to 0.18%.
- Enhanced reporting and oversight: Enjoy greater transparency with semi-annual reports, Board oversight, and summary prospectuses.
- No tax impact: The reclassification will not result in any tax consequences for shareholders.
What’s not changing?
- Investment objective: QQQ will continue to track the Nasdaq-100® Index.
- Management team: The same managers and operational team will remain in place.