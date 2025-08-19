Invesco QQQ ETF reclassification: Proxy vote information

What’s happening?

Invesco is proposing to modernize the QQQ ETF by reclassifying it from its current trust structure to an open-ended ETF. Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025, will be invited to vote on this proposal via a proxy solicitation.

What does this mean for shareholders?

  • Lower expense ratio: The QQQ expense ratio will decrease from 0.20% to 0.18%.
  • Enhanced reporting and oversight: Enjoy greater transparency with semi-annual reports, Board oversight, and summary prospectuses.
  • No tax impact: The reclassification will not result in any tax consequences for shareholders.

What’s not changing?

  • Investment objective: QQQ will continue to track the Nasdaq-100® Index.
  • Management team: The same managers and operational team will remain in place.

Are you a QQQ shareholder?

Cast your vote before the October 24, 2025 deadline.

