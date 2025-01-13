capabilities

ETF strategies

Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can help you pursue your investing goals.

Explore our ETF and ETP capabilities

Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence whether you seek growth, income, diversification, volatile market navigation, or innovative opportunities.

 

Fixed income

An expansive suite of index-based and actively managed ETFs that can help clients reach their investing goals.

Commodities

Investing in commodities comes with several benefits during periods of inflation and supply & demand imbalances.

Innovation Suite

Invesco and Nasdaq are pioneers in innovative solutions, partnering together to help people access the world’s most groundbreaking companies in pursuit of their financial goals.

BulletShares

BulletShares

BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to investment grade and high yield corporate bonds as well as municipal bonds.

Smart beta

Explore the potential benefits of smart beta investing with targeted factor exposure to help drive returns in a transparent and cost-effective way.

Sustainable investing

Learn more about our sustainable product lineup and discover investments that best meet the needs of your portfolio.

Digital assets

Digital assets

Get exposure to bitcoin, Ether, and other digital assets using a familiar investment vehicle that's easy to own and trade.

View all ETFs and ETPs

Possibilities are everywhere. We offer more than 200 products to help investors meet their diverse needs and goals.

 

Invesco ETFs
Income Advantage ETFs

QQA, RSPA, and EFAA combine income-generating options with some of the world’s best-known stock indexes.

ETFs by investing goals

No matter what you’re looking to achieve financially, our ETFs can help you invest with confidence.

 

Featured ETFs

Ticker Fund name Asset class How to invest Download
QQQM Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF US Equity Invest in QQQM Fact sheet
QQA Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF US Equity Invest in QQA Fact sheet
RSP Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF US Equity Invest in RSP Fact sheet
RSPA Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF US Equity Invest in RSPA Fact sheet
GTO Invesco Total Return Bond ETF US Fixed Income Invest in GTO Fact sheet
BKLN Invesco Senior Loan ETF US Fixed Income Invest in BKLN Fact sheet
SPHQ Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF US Equity Invest in SPHQ Fact sheet

Frequently asked questions

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are baskets of securities that trade on exchanges, such as individual stocks. Investors and financial professionals typically like ETFs for their relatively low costs, tax efficiency, portfolio transparency, and trading flexibility.

Passively managed ETFs are designed to track indexes like the S&P 500 Index, while active ETFs give portfolio managers flexibility to pick individual securities based on their investment approach and usually seek to outperform a benchmark. ETFs have varying levels of portfolio transparency, ranging from fully transparent, semi-transparent, and non-transparent. The different levels of transparency depend on how much and frequently the ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings.

When selecting individual ETFs, investors typically base their decisions on several factors, including expense ratio, investment strategy, liquidity, ETF provider, performance, tracking error¹, and tax efficiency. This type of information can usually be found on an ETF provider’s website.

ETFs listed on exchanges can be bought and sold through almost any brokerage firm. Some brokers offer commission-free ETF trades, and investors can typically buy as little as one share of an ETF. 

Both ETFs and mutual funds are pooled investment vehicles that give investors access to entire asset classes and sectors with professional management. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs generally provide:

  • Higher tax efficiency

  • More portfolio transparency

  • The ability to trade during the day

  • The use of limit and stop-loss orders3

Explore ETF investing

  • 1

    Tracking error is annualized standard deviation of daily return differences between the total return performance of the fund and the total return performance of its underlying index. Source: Morningstar.
  • 2

    Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
  • 3

    A limit order is an order to buy a stock at or below a specified price, or to sell a stock at or above a specified price. A stop order is an order to buy or sell at the market when a definite price is reached, either above (on a buy) or below (on a sell) the price that prevailed when the order was given. Source: Nasdaq 

