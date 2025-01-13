Invesco ETFs

ETF insights
Access our latest insights on investment opportunities and ways to use ETFs in your portfolio.
Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence whether you seek growth, income, diversification, volatile market navigation, or innovative opportunities.
An expansive suite of index-based and actively managed ETFs that can help clients reach their investing goals.
Investing in commodities comes with several benefits during periods of inflation and supply & demand imbalances.
Invesco and Nasdaq are pioneers in innovative solutions, partnering together to help people access the world’s most groundbreaking companies in pursuit of their financial goals.
BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to investment grade and high yield corporate bonds as well as municipal bonds.
Explore the potential benefits of smart beta investing with targeted factor exposure to help drive returns in a transparent and cost-effective way.
Learn more about our sustainable product lineup and discover investments that best meet the needs of your portfolio.
Get exposure to bitcoin, Ether, and other digital assets using a familiar investment vehicle that's easy to own and trade.
Possibilities are everywhere. We offer more than 200 products to help investors meet their diverse needs and goals.
QQA, RSPA, and EFAA combine income-generating options with some of the world’s best-known stock indexes.
No matter what you’re looking to achieve financially, our ETFs can help you invest with confidence.
|Ticker
|Fund name
|Asset class
|How to invest
|Download
|QQQM
|Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF
|US Equity
|Invest in QQQM
|Fact sheet
|QQA
|Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
|US Equity
|Invest in QQA
|Fact sheet
|RSP
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|US Equity
|Invest in RSP
|Fact sheet
|RSPA
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|US Equity
|Invest in RSPA
|Fact sheet
|GTO
|Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|US Fixed Income
|Invest in GTO
|Fact sheet
|BKLN
|Invesco Senior Loan ETF
|US Fixed Income
|Invest in BKLN
|Fact sheet
|SPHQ
|Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|US Equity
|Invest in SPHQ
|Fact sheet
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are baskets of securities that trade on exchanges, such as individual stocks. Investors and financial professionals typically like ETFs for their relatively low costs, tax efficiency, portfolio transparency, and trading flexibility.
Passively managed ETFs are designed to track indexes like the S&P 500 Index, while active ETFs give portfolio managers flexibility to pick individual securities based on their investment approach and usually seek to outperform a benchmark. ETFs have varying levels of portfolio transparency, ranging from fully transparent, semi-transparent, and non-transparent. The different levels of transparency depend on how much and frequently the ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings.
When selecting individual ETFs, investors typically base their decisions on several factors, including expense ratio, investment strategy, liquidity, ETF provider, performance, tracking error¹, and tax efficiency. This type of information can usually be found on an ETF provider’s website.
ETFs listed on exchanges can be bought and sold through almost any brokerage firm. Some brokers offer commission-free ETF trades, and investors can typically buy as little as one share of an ETF.
Both ETFs and mutual funds are pooled investment vehicles that give investors access to entire asset classes and sectors with professional management. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs generally provide:
Important information
NA4298539
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.
Beta is a measure of risk representing how a security is expected to respond to general market movements. Smart Beta represents an alternative and selection index-based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, both in active or passive vehicles. Smart beta funds may underperform cap-weighted benchmarks and increase portfolio risk.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
