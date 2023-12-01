Tax center

The links below provide more detailed information on each of the tax forms that you may have received as well as important dates. To find relevant tax forms, log in to your account or reach out to us.

*If a referenced date falls on a weekend or holiday, then delivery will generally occur on the next available business day.

**Invesco will file for an extension with the IRS that would permit Invesco to delay its delivery of the Form 1099-DIV and Form 1099-B to shareholders of the Invesco Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, and Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust. The assets within these Invesco funds consist of either Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or Partnerships and the Funds will not receive all critical distribution information from the underlying Trusts and Partnerships until late January or February. Therefore, a 30-day extension is required to collect this information and produce the appropriate 1099-DIV and 1099-B tax forms to the shareholders of each fund.