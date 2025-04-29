The case for emerging markets and Chinese equities
The performance of emerging market equities depends in large part on China. Here’s what we’re watching as the trade war continues.
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Vehicle
|Download
|ACSTX
|Invesco Comstock Fund
|
Mutual fund
|ODMAX
|
Mutual fund
|OEGAX
|
Mutual fund
|OSMAX
|
Mutual fund
|QQQM
|
ETF
|OMFL
|
ETF
|RSP
|
ETF
They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.
Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen as a way to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.
While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.
Investing in public equity involves publicly traded companies whose shares trade on stock exchanges, and they typically must disclose their earnings and other financial information quarterly. Public equities are generally seen as liquid because they are listed. Private equity, on the other hand, represents an investment in a company that is not publicly traded and may not disclose as much financial information. Private equity investments generally have lower liquidity and higher risk but the potential for higher returns.
When it comes to publicly listed companies, most individuals invest in common stocks, although preferred stocks are another type. Investors can also get exposure to equities through real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other managed vehicles.
