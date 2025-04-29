capabilities

Equities

Delivering strong active, passive, and SMA capabilities across a platform that spans regions and styles.

View featured funds
Man riding a bicycle

$1T+ AUM

Our equity strategies platform manages more than US $1 trillion in global assets.1

300+ Professionals

More than 300 investment professionals cover US, international, and emerging markets.1

20+ Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and a global perspective.1

Explore our equity capabilities

Investors count on our proven approach to building highly active, differentiated equity portfolios across markets and investment styles. Explore our best solutions for investors’ objectives, from fundamental equities, and smart beta to innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs). 

Fundamental equities

Fundamental equities

Leverage our diversified global platform capabilities, which span regions, styles and market caps, help meet investor goals.

Explore funds

Transcript

Smart beta

Smart beta

Explore the potential benefits of smart beta investing with targeted factor exposure to help drive returns in a transparent and cost-effective way.

Explore funds

Transcript

Equity SMAs

Equity SMAs

Bring the power of personalization to equity portfolios with our customized and tax-efficient portfolios across active and passive equity strategies.

Learn more

Transcript

Innovation Suite

Innovation Suite

Get access to companies at the forefront of innovation and the technology fueling the growth of the global economy with our Innovation Suite ETFs.

Explore funds

Transcript

Aerial view of colorful cargo container stacks in shipping port

Portfolio Playbook

Get timely investment ideas, an overview of what’s happening in the markets, and tips to help optimize your portfolios in our monthly playbook.
Discover playbook

Transcript

Featured products

Ticker Fund Name Vehicle Download
ACSTX Invesco Comstock Fund

Mutual fund

Fact sheet
ODMAX

Invesco Developing Markets Fund

Mutual fund

Fact sheet
OEGAX

Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund

Mutual fund

Fact sheet
OSMAX

Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund

Mutual fund

Fact sheet
QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

ETF

Fact sheet
OMFL

Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF

ETF

Fact sheet
RSP

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF

ETF

Fact sheet
View all equity mutual funds View all equity ETFs

Frequently asked questions

They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.

Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen as a way to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.

While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.

Investing in public equity involves publicly traded companies whose shares trade on stock exchanges, and they typically must disclose their earnings and other financial information quarterly. Public equities are generally seen as liquid because they are listed. Private equity, on the other hand, represents an investment in a company that is not publicly traded and may not disclose as much financial information. Private equity investments generally have lower liquidity and higher risk but the potential for higher returns.

When it comes to publicly listed companies, most individuals invest in common stocks, although preferred stocks are another type. Investors can also get exposure to equities through real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other managed vehicles.

Related insights

  • Emerging markets equity
    Temple%20of%20Heaven%20Park%20is%20in%20the%20south%20of%20Beijing,%20east%20of%20Yongdingmennei%20Street,%20Dongcheng%20District
    Emerging markets equity

    The case for emerging markets and Chinese equities

    By Justin Leverenz

    The performance of emerging market equities depends in large part on China. Here’s what we’re watching as the trade war continues.

    April 29, 2025
  • Equities
    Night%20on%20Beijing%20Central%20Business%20district%20buildings%20skyline,%20China%20cityscape
    Equities

    EM spring: A brighter season for emerging market stocks may be ahead

    By Justin Leverenz

    Two longtime headwinds may be turning into tailwinds for emerging market stocks: The Chinese economy and the US dollar.

    March 7, 2025
  • Equities
    Business%20people%20in%20a%20meeting%20in%20a%20hallway
    Equities

    Three reasons why it may be a mid-cap sweet spot

    By Sergio Marcheli, Greg Holland

    A rotation to mid-cap leadership, after a long period of large-cap outperformance, is in motion with an increasingly attractive setup for 2025. Here are three reasons why we’re optimistic.

    February 18, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Markets and Economy

    Market experts take a deep dive into DeepSeek

    By Invesco

    Our experts address the critical questions that arose following the news of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model and the market’s volatile reaction.

    January 30, 2025
  • Equities
    Close%20up%20of%20female%20hand%20touching%20stock%20market%20analysis%20digital%20display%20screen,%20analyzing%20investment%20and%20financial%20trading%20data%20in%20candlestick%20chart%20on%20a%20touch%20screen%20interface.%20
    Equities

    Think value and growth — not just value or growth

    By Kevin Holt , Tracy Fielder

    While growth has outperformed value for an extended period, signs are pointing to a potential reversal in leadership. Plus, it always makes sense to be diversified.

    November 12, 2024

  • 1

    As of March 31, 2025.